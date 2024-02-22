Tiger King's Joe Exotic Asks Machine Gun Kelly to Get Him Out of Prison After Claiming He Can 'Make' Singer Gay
Does Tiger King star Joe Exotic have a thing for Machine Gun Kelly?
The Netflix personality — who has been accused of grooming much younger, straight men into relationship with him by giving them drugs — took to social media to flirt with the "bloody valentine" artist.
On Tuesday, February 20, Joe shared a picture of the singer with his new blackout-style tattoos with the words, "A tiger and a little bit of meth I can make MGK gay."
"Anyone remember that line from Tiger King? @machinegunkelly," he captioned the snapshot on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing a line about his former husbands, Travis Maldonado and Dillon Passage.
The following day, the reality television star — who is currently serving out a more than two decade sentence for animal abuse and murder-for-hire — shared a second photo of MGK that read, "Now that we're practically a new item, help me get the h--- out of here."
He also snubbed the rapper's girlfriend, Megan Fox, in the caption, penning: "Once you go Tiger King you'll forget about the Fox."
One follower joked in the comment section, "Tell us how ya REALLY feel, @joe_exotic," and another asked, "Joe, what are you doing?"
As OK! previously reported, the former exotic animal handler was resentenced to 21 years in prison in January 2022 for his plot to have big cat rescue rival Carole Baskin murdered.
Joe's legal team called the sentencing "overzealous" and the 60-year-old continued begging anyone who will listen from President Joe Biden to the Kardashians to help get him out of prison.
On a picture of Kourtney Kardashian holding her and Travis Barker's son, Rocky, Joe asked her to speak to aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian on his behalf.
"Awwww cute, also please have your sister help me get out of this h--- hole," he wrote in the comments. "I'm ready to film my comeback series so need @kimkardashian to push Biden to sign my pardon."
"I'm innocent. Go watch the 600 videos at JoeExoticUS.com/tigertales ... they all admitted they lied and signed affidavits that have been filed with the courts," he added in a separate message. "Probably will have to pardon my own f'n self Vote #JoeExotic2024."