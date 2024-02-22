OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tiger King
OK LogoNEWS

Tiger King's Joe Exotic Asks Machine Gun Kelly to Get Him Out of Prison After Claiming He Can 'Make' Singer Gay

tiger king joe exotic machine gun kelly turn gay get him out prison pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 22 2024, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Does Tiger King star Joe Exotic have a thing for Machine Gun Kelly?

The Netflix personality — who has been accused of grooming much younger, straight men into relationship with him by giving them drugs — took to social media to flirt with the "bloody valentine" artist.

Article continues below advertisement
tiger king joe exotic machine gun kelly turn gay get him out prison netflix
Source: netflix

Joe Exotic was the star of Netflix's series 'Tiger King'.

On Tuesday, February 20, Joe shared a picture of the singer with his new blackout-style tattoos with the words, "A tiger and a little bit of meth I can make MGK gay."

"Anyone remember that line from Tiger King? @machinegunkelly," he captioned the snapshot on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing a line about his former husbands, Travis Maldonado and Dillon Passage.

Article continues below advertisement
tiger king joe exotic machine gun kelly turn gay get him out prison
Source: mega

Machine Gun Kelly is currently dating Megan Fox.

Article continues below advertisement

The following day, the reality television star — who is currently serving out a more than two decade sentence for animal abuse and murder-for-hire — shared a second photo of MGK that read, "Now that we're practically a new item, help me get the h--- out of here."

He also snubbed the rapper's girlfriend, Megan Fox, in the caption, penning: "Once you go Tiger King you'll forget about the Fox."

One follower joked in the comment section, "Tell us how ya REALLY feel, @joe_exotic," and another asked, "Joe, what are you doing?"

Article continues below advertisement
tiger king joe exotic machine gun kelly turn gay get him out prison
Source: @joe_exotic/x

Joe Exotic has been accused of grooming much younger, straight men into relationship with him.

MORE ON:
Tiger King
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the former exotic animal handler was resentenced to 21 years in prison in January 2022 for his plot to have big cat rescue rival Carole Baskin murdered.

Joe's legal team called the sentencing "overzealous" and the 60-year-old continued begging anyone who will listen from President Joe Biden to the Kardashians to help get him out of prison.

Article continues below advertisement
tiger king joe exotic machine gun kelly turn gay get him out prisonjpg
Source: netflix

Joe Exotic asked the Kardashians to help him get out of prison.

Article continues below advertisement

On a picture of Kourtney Kardashian holding her and Travis Barker's son, Rocky, Joe asked her to speak to aspiring lawyer Kim Kardashian on his behalf.

"Awwww cute, also please have your sister help me get out of this h--- hole," he wrote in the comments. "I'm ready to film my comeback series so need @kimkardashian to push Biden to sign my pardon."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I'm innocent. Go watch the 600 videos at JoeExoticUS.com/tigertales ... they all admitted they lied and signed affidavits that have been filed with the courts," he added in a separate message. "Probably will have to pardon my own f'n self Vote #JoeExotic2024."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.