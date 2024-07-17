Tiger Woods Admits He 'Didn't Sleep' After Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt: 'I Wasn't in the Right Frame of Mind'
Tiger Woods admitted he tossed and turned after he learned of Donald Trump's assassination attempt, which occurred on Saturday, July 13.
"I didn't accomplish a lot because I wasn't in the right frame of mind," the famous golfer, 48, told BBC Sport.
Woods, who will compete in the 152nd Open Championship at the Scottish Links, added, "It was a long night [because of the assassination attempt] and that's all we watched the entire time on the way over here. I didn't sleep at all on the flight, and then we just got on the golf course."
As OK! previously reported, the 78-year-old businessman was shot in the ear during his Pennsylvania rally.
The would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, died alongside another Trump supporter. Two others were critically injured but stabilized in the hospital.
Since then, Trump has continued on the political trail, going on to appear at the 2024 Republican National Convention on July 15.
Woods has rarely spoken about politics, but in 2018, he revealed he goes way back with the ex-president. "I've known Donald for a number of years. We've played golf together. We've had dinner together. I've known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency," Woods told New York Times reporter John Branch at the time.
Woods has also praised former president Barack Obama.
"I think it's absolutely incredible," Woods previously told CNBC, per ESPN, after Obama became president. "He represents America. He's multiracial. I was hoping it would happen in my lifetime. My father was hoping it would happen in his lifetime, but he didn't get to see it. I'm lucky enough to have seen a person of color in the White House…He would have cried. Absolutely. No doubt about it."
As OK! previously reported, Trump commented on his brush with death one day after the incident.
“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” he told The New York Post on Sunday, July 14.
“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump added.