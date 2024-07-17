Tiger Woods Admits He 'Didn't Sleep' After Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt: 'I Wasn't in the Right Frame of Mind'

Tiger Woods admitted he tossed and turned after he learned of Donald Trump's assassination attempt, which occurred on Saturday, July 13.

"I didn't accomplish a lot because I wasn't in the right frame of mind," the famous golfer, 48, told BBC Sport.

Woods, who will compete in the 152nd Open Championship at the Scottish Links, added, "It was a long night [because of the assassination attempt] and that's all we watched the entire time on the way over here. I didn't sleep at all on the flight, and then we just got on the golf course."