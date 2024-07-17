OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tiger Woods
OK LogoNEWS

Tiger Woods Admits He 'Didn't Sleep' After Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt: 'I Wasn't in the Right Frame of Mind'

tiger woods couldnt sleep donald trump assassination attempt
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 17 2024, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tiger Woods admitted he tossed and turned after he learned of Donald Trump's assassination attempt, which occurred on Saturday, July 13.

"I didn't accomplish a lot because I wasn't in the right frame of mind," the famous golfer, 48, told BBC Sport.

Woods, who will compete in the 152nd Open Championship at the Scottish Links, added, "It was a long night [because of the assassination attempt] and that's all we watched the entire time on the way over here. I didn't sleep at all on the flight, and then we just got on the golf course."

Article continues below advertisement
tiger woods couldnt sleep donald trump assassination attempt
Source: mega

Tiger Woods said he couldn't sleep after Donald Trump's assassination attempt.

As OK! previously reported, the 78-year-old businessman was shot in the ear during his Pennsylvania rally.

The would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, died alongside another Trump supporter. Two others were critically injured but stabilized in the hospital.

Since then, Trump has continued on the political trail, going on to appear at the 2024 Republican National Convention on July 15.

Article continues below advertisement
tiger woods couldnt sleep donald trump assassination attempt
Source: mega

Donald Trump pictured here with a bandage on his ear.

Article continues below advertisement

Woods has rarely spoken about politics, but in 2018, he revealed he goes way back with the ex-president. "I've known Donald for a number of years. We've played golf together. We've had dinner together. I've known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency," Woods told New York Times reporter John Branch at the time.

Woods has also praised former president Barack Obama.

Article continues below advertisement
tiger woods couldnt sleep donald trump assassination attempt
Source: mega

Tiger Woods said he wasn't 'in the right frame of mind' when he heard the news.

MORE ON:
Tiger Woods
Article continues below advertisement

"I think it's absolutely incredible," Woods previously told CNBC, per ESPN, after Obama became president. "He represents America. He's multiracial. I was hoping it would happen in my lifetime. My father was hoping it would happen in his lifetime, but he didn't get to see it. I'm lucky enough to have seen a person of color in the White House…He would have cried. Absolutely. No doubt about it."

Article continues below advertisement
tiger woods couldnt sleep donald trump assassination attempt
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he's 'supposed to be dead.'

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump commented on his brush with death one day after the incident.

“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” he told The New York Post on Sunday, July 14.

“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.