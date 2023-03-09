Tiger Woods 'Tricked' Ex Erica Herman Into Being 'Locked Out' Of Their Home Prior To Sexual Abuse Allegations & Messy Split

Herman filed a landlord complaint in October 2022 alleging that Woods legal team instructed her to "pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law."

While Woods paid for "hotel room and certain expenses for a short period of time" he "frightened her away from returning" to the lavish Jupiter estate — which she called her home for the entirety of their six-year relationship.