Tiger Woods 'Tricked' Ex Erica Herman Into Being 'Locked Out' Of Their Home Prior To Sexual Abuse Allegations & Messy Split
Tiger Woods and Erica Herman's split is turning ugly — and it's happening fast.
In latest court documents, the professional golfer's ex-girlfriend accused Woods of using "trickery" to lure her out of their Florida mansion, only to lock her out and refuse her return.
Herman filed a landlord complaint in October 2022 alleging that Woods legal team instructed her to "pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law."
While Woods paid for "hotel room and certain expenses for a short period of time" he "frightened her away from returning" to the lavish Jupiter estate — which she called her home for the entirety of their six-year relationship.
As Herman remained living within the walls of her hotel room, Woods allegedly gathered her personal belongings and removed them from the property. He additionally took $40,000 cash from the restaurant manager and proceeded to make "scurrilous and defamatory allegations about how she obtained the money," the court documents obtained by a news publication revealed.
The brunette beauty additionally cited an "oral agreement" the former flames had, which she claimed allowed Herman to live in the home for a total of 11 years. She argued that she still had another five years allotted to her at the time the couple parted ways.
In exchange for the five years she should have lived in the home before it was taken away from her, Herman requested a whopping compensation of an estimated $30 million, according to the legal papers.
As expected, Woods team of attorneys quickly countered Herman's claims, stating that the legendary athlete's ex was the one to remove her own belongings after her ex-boyfriend told her "she was no longer welcome in the residence."
- Ugly Split: Tiger Woods' Girlfriend Erica Herman Files Lawsuit Requesting NDA Nullified, Cites Law For Cases Of Sexual Assault
- Tiger Woods Comments On Passing Tampon To Justin Thomas After Backlash: 'It Was Just Friends Having Fun'
- Tigers & G.O.A.Ts! Tiger Woods Cheers On Serena Williams At The U.S. Open
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Woods' legal team informed Herman she could not label herself a tenant, as oral tenancy agreements are only viable under Florida law for less than one year.
The golfer's attorney's filed a subsequent motion in October 2022 citing that the 2017 NDA signed by Herman required the exes to go through arbitration, not face off in court.
"By suing the Trust rather than Mr. Woods, Ms. Herman seeks to evade her obligation to adjudicate her claims in a confidential arbitration and, instead, seeks to gain leverage by litigating her disputes with Mr. Woods in a public forum," the document explained.
Herman doesn't seem to be going out without a fight, as she most recently filed a petition to nullify her NDA with Woods on Monday, March 6, and cited the Speaks Out Act, which protects victims of sexual assault.
The court documents confirm Herman checked off "yes" next to "allegations of sexual abuse."
New York Post obtained court documents regarding Herman's allegations toward Woods.