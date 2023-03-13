Tiger Woods Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations, Says Erica Herman Is Just A 'Jilted Ex-Girlfriend'
Tiger Woods shut down Erica Herman's sexual abuse allegations, instead claiming she is simply "a jilted ex-girlfriend," who he seems to believe is just distraught over their split.
The professional golfer filed court documents on Monday morning, March 13, in an attempt to silence Herman's accusations and destroy her chances of nullifying their NDA.
"Ms. Herman's position is utterly meritless," Woods wrote in the legal papers obtained by a news publication. "It is a transparent abuse of the judicial process that undermines the purpose of the federal statute and those whom the statute seeks to protect."
Woods fired back at Herman’s attempt to cite Congress’ Speak Out Act, which would allow her petition to be granted if she was a victim of sexual assault or sexual harassment by her former partner.
The legendary athlete argued against Herman’s efforts, claiming she does not have the right to cite the act after checking off “NO” next to "does this case involve allegations of sexual abuse" during a previous court filing where Herman requested a $30 million compensation from Woods for allegedly violating the terms of their "oral tenancy agreement."
However, in contradicting court documents filed by Herman, the brunette beauty checked off "yes" next to "allegations of sexual abuse," while filing a petition to nullify her NDA with Woods on Monday, March 6.
Woods accused Herman of wrongfully using the law in order to have things go her way in court, otherwise, the restaurant manager’s issues will need to be brought up in a private arbitration hearing, according to the outlet.
The golfer additionally denied having an "oral tenancy agreement" with Herman whatsoever, as OK! previously reported.
"During their relationship, Mr. Woods invited Ms. Herman to live with him as his guest in the Residence. Mr. Woods never negotiated an oral tenancy agreement with Ms. Herman. Nor was there ever a written tenancy agreement between Mr. Woods or the Trust, on the one hand, and Ms. Herman, on the other hand," court documents filed by Woods stated, noting he "never transferred to Ms. Herman any ownership interest in or rights of possession to the Residence."
