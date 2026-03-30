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Tiger Woods' Ex Kristin Smith Admits Golfer's 'Triggering' Arrest Is 'Deeply Unsettling' as She Lives in 'Fear' After 'Unrelated' Trauma

image split of Kristin smith and tiger woods
Source: MEGA/@kristindodsonsmith/Instagram

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Kristin Smith broke her silence regarding the pro golfer's recent DUI arrest.

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March 30 2026, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

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Tiger Woods' former girlfriend Kristin Smith broke her silence regarding the pro golfer's recent DUI arrest and rollover crash.

The stylist wrote a message on her Instagram Stories March 29 about the accident in a rare statement.

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Kristin Smith Shared a Rare Statement About Her Ex Over the Weekend

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image of Kristin smith
Source: @kristindodsonsmith/Instagram

'I have taken the time to process my personal experiences and am grateful for moments that have shaped me,' Kristin Smith wrote on Instagram.

"Regarding recent events and my past, I have moved forward and being dragged back into these moments, and untrue narratives is triggering," she began.

"Beyond that, after traumatic unrelated incidents over the last couple of years, I don't handle being unexpectedly approached or confrontation well and it can be deeply unsettling for me," Smith said.

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'Finally Not Abandoning Myself Feels Cathartic'

image of tiger woods
Source: MEGA

Kristin Smith and Tiger Woods dated in 2016.

"Anxiety and fear of my family and me being contacted, watched, or followed, in hopes of provoking a reaction about something that has not involved me for a very long time simply does not get easier," she continued. "I have taken the time to process my personal experiences and am grateful for moments that have shaped me. I hope people will remember that the person they have celebrated and been entertained by is, above all, a human being, and deserving of decency too, just like anyone else."

"I respectfully ask that my family and I be treated with dignity and privacy now and as this process plays out. For nearly ten years, I have chosen silence around this situation. That decision wasn't always easy. Finally, not abandoning myself feels cathartic. Moving on," she concluded.

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image of tiger woods
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash on March 27.

Woods, 50, and Smith dated for a brief period in 2016. At the time, he demanded she sign a non-disclosure agreement to make sure she kept quiet about their breakup.

The athlete was involved in another car crash a few months post-split, when he fell asleep behind the wheel.

The event occurred in May 2017, with Woods apparently having drugs such as Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC in his body.

On March 27, the sportsman was arrested and charged with a DUI in Florida after his Land Rover flipped over.

Elin Nordegren is 'Concerned' About Tiger Woods' Well-Being

image of tiger woods and Elin Nordegren
Source: MEGA

Elin Nordegren and Tiger Woods were married for six years.

Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren also gave her two cents over the situation, with a source telling People on March 30 that she was "concerned" for the PGA Tour winner.

"The kids are close with Tiger, so of course Elin cares too,” the insider dished. “She wants him to be well. Both kids are great and love spending time with their dad. Elin's concerned that he had another car crash and got arrested.”

Nordegren, 46, and Woods married in 2004 and divorced six years later. The ex-couple share daughter Sam, 18, and son Charlie, 17, together.

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