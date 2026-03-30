Tiger Woods' Ex Kristin Smith Admits Golfer's 'Triggering' Arrest Is 'Deeply Unsettling' as She Lives in 'Fear' After 'Unrelated' Trauma

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Tiger Woods' former girlfriend Kristin Smith broke her silence regarding the pro golfer's recent DUI arrest and rollover crash. The stylist wrote a message on her Instagram Stories March 29 about the accident in a rare statement.

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Kristin Smith Shared a Rare Statement About Her Ex Over the Weekend

Source: @kristindodsonsmith/Instagram 'I have taken the time to process my personal experiences and am grateful for moments that have shaped me,' Kristin Smith wrote on Instagram.

"Regarding recent events and my past, I have moved forward and being dragged back into these moments, and untrue narratives is triggering," she began. "Beyond that, after traumatic unrelated incidents over the last couple of years, I don't handle being unexpectedly approached or confrontation well and it can be deeply unsettling for me," Smith said.

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'Finally Not Abandoning Myself Feels Cathartic'

Source: MEGA Kristin Smith and Tiger Woods dated in 2016.

"Anxiety and fear of my family and me being contacted, watched, or followed, in hopes of provoking a reaction about something that has not involved me for a very long time simply does not get easier," she continued. "I have taken the time to process my personal experiences and am grateful for moments that have shaped me. I hope people will remember that the person they have celebrated and been entertained by is, above all, a human being, and deserving of decency too, just like anyone else." "I respectfully ask that my family and I be treated with dignity and privacy now and as this process plays out. For nearly ten years, I have chosen silence around this situation. That decision wasn't always easy. Finally, not abandoning myself feels cathartic. Moving on," she concluded.

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Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was involved in a car crash on March 27.

Elin Nordegren is 'Concerned' About Tiger Woods' Well-Being

Source: MEGA Elin Nordegren and Tiger Woods were married for six years.