Tiger Woods' Dating History: From Elin Nordegren to Vanessa Trump
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes briefly entered Tiger Woods' headline-worthy love lives after the pair reportedly "went out a few times" before her marriage to Dean Sheremet in 2002.
In 2010, a source told Us Weekly Woods was "into" Rimes, but her father reportedly believed she was too young to date the professional golfer at the time.
Elin Nordegren
After their 2001 meeting, the golfer popped the question to Elin Nordegren in 2003 and married her in a private sunset ceremony in Barbados the following year.
They expanded their family on June 18, 2007, when they welcomed their daughter, Sam Alexis Woods. Their son, Charlie Axel Woods, was born on February 8, 2009.
Their marriage, however, hit rock bottom when news about Tiger's cheating scandal broke. Several women came forward and claimed they had sexual relationships with the father-of-two, ultimately leading Tiger and Elin to end their six-year marriage with a divorce. They finalized the filing on August 23, 2010.
By 2018, a source revealed Tiger and Elin were having a strong co-parenting relationship.
"They're friends now," the insider told People. "Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well. Tiger says really great things about Elin. He never complains about her, ever. … The kids love them both."
Rachel Uchitel
A few months after Tiger and Elin's son was born, his affair with New York City nightclub manager Rachel Uchitel made headlines. The PGA Tour winner stepped back from his career after publicly admitting to his affairs.
In the HBO's 2021 documentary Tiger, Rachel broke her silence after more than a decade to express her regrets while sharing her side of the story.
"People came at me like they wanted to blame me for the fact a married man cheated on his wife, like I was the only one responsible for his actions," she added.
Holly Sampson
Adult film star Holly Sampson asserted she was one of the women who "f----- Tiger Woods" during his marriage to Elin.
According to Holly, she was hired for his birthday party and "didn't hesitate to say yes" when a female assistant told her Tiger wanted to see her alone.
"It was a very sensual, beautiful experience," she said in a December 2009 interview. "I wanted to give him a birthday to remember."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lindsey Vonn
On March 18, 2013, Tiger and Lindsey Vonn's official Facebook pages released statements confirming the pair's relationship.
"Something nice that's happened off the course was meeting Lindsey Vonn. Lindsey and I have been friends for some time, but over the last few months we have become very close and are now dating," said Tiger. "We thank you for your support and for respecting our privacy. We want to continue our relationship, privately, as an ordinary couple and continue to compete as athletes."
Although their relationship ended in May 2015, the Olympic skier told Entertainment Tonight they remain on good terms.
Kristin Smith
Tiger's romance with Kristin Smith was not confirmed until the pro golfer announced their split in a May 2017 tweet.
"Kristin Smith and I are no longer dating and haven't since last year," he shared on X.
They navigated a post-breakup drama when they became entangled in a legal dispute over an NDA in 2018, TMZ reported.
Erica Herman
In September 2017, Tiger stepped out publicly for the first time with Erica Herman to watch the President's Cup. They confirmed their relationship on Instagram the following month.
Unfortunately, their romance turned sour when Erica filed a lawsuit against his Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust in December 2022, in which she claimed she was allowed to live at Tiger's home for another five years and that she was owed $30 million after the oral agreement with the trust was breached.
In the same filing, Erica alleged the employees of the trust "locked her out of the Residence, removed her personal belongings, and informed her she could not return" following her split from Tiger in October 2022. In addition, she insisted she had more than $40,000 in cash "misappropriated."
Erica dropped the lawsuit in June 2023 before withdrawing separate filings for her NDA appeal and sexual assault allegations.
Vanessa Trump
Speculation about the relationship between Tiger and Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, made rounds online after they were spotted together at a Florida golf tournament in February.
The World Golf Hall of Famer eventually ended the buzz by confirming their romance on Instagram.
"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" he said of his current muse. "We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."