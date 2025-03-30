Tiger Woods' Dating History: From Elin Nordegren to Vanessa Trump

After their 2001 meeting, the golfer popped the question to Elin Nordegren in 2003 and married her in a private sunset ceremony in Barbados the following year.

They expanded their family on June 18, 2007, when they welcomed their daughter, Sam Alexis Woods. Their son, Charlie Axel Woods, was born on February 8, 2009.

Their marriage, however, hit rock bottom when news about Tiger's cheating scandal broke. Several women came forward and claimed they had sexual relationships with the father-of-two, ultimately leading Tiger and Elin to end their six-year marriage with a divorce. They finalized the filing on August 23, 2010.

By 2018, a source revealed Tiger and Elin were having a strong co-parenting relationship.

"They're friends now," the insider told People. "Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well. Tiger says really great things about Elin. He never complains about her, ever. … The kids love them both."