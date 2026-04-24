Celebrities Who Survived Terrifying Car Crashes: From Tiger Woods to Michael B. Jordan and More

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2 Chainz

Source: MEGA 2 Chainz was in Miami for the Art Basel events when the crash occurred.

In December 2023, 2 Chainz shared updates on Instagram showing wreckage of the crash he was involved in. Authorities said three vehicles collided near the intersection of SR 112-WB and NW 22nd Avenue in Miami, Fla. "This the car that hit us from behind..Praise God for the blessings , Things could have been worse , but it wasn't , don't wanna pity party, but i do appreciate every single person that checked up on me," he shared in a post. "Sometimes someone in my position don't feel like the love real or maybe it's mind thing , but I truly felt the love and don't worry bout me , I'm good , shake back king." Florida Highway Patrol Director of Communications Molly Best confirmed there were no fatalities at that time, though an adult male was transported to a nearby hospital. The man was soon identified as the rapper, who sustained neck injuries but was in stable condition.

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Alan Ruck

Source: MEGA Alan Ruck is best known for his roles in 'Succession' and 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.'

On October 31, 2023, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed in a statement to USA Today that Succession star Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-vehicle collision. Three people were transported to a hospital after sustaining minor injuries, but Ruck was named in a lawsuit for allegedly leaving the scene after his vehicle struck Horacio Vela's car. The filing alleged Ruck failed "to operate the vehicle in a safe and reasonable manner," and the other party therefore sought compensation. Additionally, the documents stated Ruck and his car insurance company "ghosted" Vela. "We believe Ruck is responsible for the damages, but because Ruck chose to get insurance through State Farm and State Farm isn't taking care of their insured, we had to file a lawsuit to subpoena evidence and witnesses to prove our case. If State Farm finally accepts fault, we are happy to negotiate a settlement with them," Vela's attorney, Neama Rahmani, said. Ruck filed his own court papers weeks later, stating the judgment should be entered in his favor. The case was soon settled out of court, though the details were not publicly disclosed.

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Bre Tiesi

Source: MEGA Bre Tiesi suffered a miscarriage following the accident.

In July 2021, Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi suffered a miscarriage following a car accident in Burbank, Calif. She filed a lawsuit more than two years later, alleging the other driver did not operate their vehicle "in a safe and reasonable manner" and that it led her to sustain physical injuries and lose her unborn child. The lawsuit was settled out of court.

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Jenna Bush Hager

Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager shared the details of the accident on 'Today.'

In a February 2024 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager recalled a terrifying crash in which she totaled her car. "This was icy, and I grew up in Texas," Hager said. "I had never heard of black ice. I didn't know what would happen." She reportedly went a little too fast when her tires hit the ice, causing her to spin into a tree. Fortunately, no one was injured at the time.

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Michael B. Jordan

Source: MEGA Videos and photos of the crash involving Michael B. Jordan went viral.

On December 2, 2023, Michael B. Jordan crashed his Ferrari 812 Superfast into a parked Kia Niro near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Beachwood Drive. Local TV station KTLA reported no one was injured after the incident, though both vehicles sustained damage. Per RadarOnline.com, authorities determined Jordan would not face criminal charges as there was not enough evidence to move forward with the case despite the emergence of video footage showing him speeding through the streets.

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Niki Taylor

Source: MEGA Niki Taylor thought she was unhurt after the crash.

In April 2001, Niki Taylor was riding in a friend's 1993 Nissan Maxima in Atlanta when James Renegar, the driver, hit a utility pole after running off the road. The supermodel seemed to be okay after the collision, but she started experiencing abdominal pain when she reached Grady Memorial Hospital. She found out she had lost nearly 80 percent of her blood, and her liver was cut in half. She flatlined twice, and over 100 units of blood from 300 donors saved her life in the end. "Every night after my accident, I was going to bed, during my recovery, wondering 'Whose blood do I have inside me?'" she told Fox News. "Because I wouldn't be here if it weren't for all of their units of blood… I lost half of my liver…" Taylor continued, "I just kept thinking, 'If I didn't have this blood, there's no way doctors could have done this surgery, there's no way they could kept performing surgery after surgery… I just wanted to know who was that person who rolled up their sleeve and gave me a second chance at life."

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Rachel Bilson

Source: MEGA The crash left her in a coma for three days.

When Rachel Bilson was 14, she got involved in a head-on collision while traveling down the Pacific Coast Highway in California. "Everyone was lucky to have survived," she recalled of the accident, adding, "We were going really fast and we were involved in a head-on collision with a truck. We were in a tiny car and it was a pretty bad crash. They had to cut us out and I was in a coma for a few days. The crash ended that relationship, which is a good thing."

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Tiger Woods

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods was charged with DUI after his most recent crash.

Tiger Woods has been involved in not just one, but four separate car accidents between 2009 and 2026. In November 2009, he crashed his Cadillac Escalade into a fire hydrant and a tree near his home in Windermere, Fla. He was cited for careless driving and was fined $164 at the time. Then, in May 2017, he was arrested and briefly jailed after he was caught asleep at the wheel of his black Mercedes-Benz. A toxicology report revealed he had five drugs in his system: Vicodin, Ambien, THC, Xanax and Dilaudid. He initially pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs before he entered a guilty plea to reckless driving and was ordered to serve 50 hours of community service along with one year of probation and a $250 fine. Fast forward to February 2021, Woods was admitted to the hospital after the pro athlete sustained multiple leg injuries when he crashed his vehicle while traveling near the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. Firefighters who responded to the scene reportedly used an ax and other tools to extricate him from his car. "The front end was totally destroyed, the bumpers, everything totally destroyed, airbags deployed, all of that. However, thankfully the interior was more or less intact, which kind of gave him the cushion to survive what otherwise would have been a fatal crash," Los Angeles County sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference. It took Woods a long time before he was able to return to golf, though he developed permanent mobility limitations and chronic pain following the accident. Woods marked his fourth car crash when he got involved in a rollover collision in Jupiter Island, Fla., on March 27. "Just before 2 p.m. today the Jupiter Island Police Department received a call about a rollover crash about two and a half miles from where we are," Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek shared during a news conference. "The Jupiter Island Police Department responded out there and found a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer and a Land Rover which was rolled over on the driver's door… The investigation started and initially right off the top it did appear that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired." He was held for roughly eight hours after he was charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. A mugshot of Woods was taken before his release. He entered a not guilty plea for the DUI case, TMZ reported. A few days later, the golfer announced he was stepping away for a period of time "to seek treatment" and focus on his health. "This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery," he wrote in a statement on March 31. "I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time. -Tiger."

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Tracy Morgan

Source: MEGA The accident left Tracy Morgan in a coma for weeks.

Tracy Morgan was involved in a near-fatal car crash on June 7, 2014, when a Walmart truck crashed into his limousine from behind. His mentor and collaborator, James McNair, died in the accident, while others were severely injured. The 30 Rock alum, for his part, was in critical condition after breaking his leg. He was also left in a coma for two weeks. In July 2014, Morgan sued Walmart for negligence. After months of legal disputes, the retailer corporation settled the lawsuit out of court.

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Vince Neil

Source: MEGA The crash killed Hanoi Rocks drummer Nicholas Dingley.