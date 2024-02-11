Kylie Jenner Is 'Happier' Than She Has Been in Years With Timothée Chalamet: She 'Really Wants Things to Work'
Has Timothée Chalamet changed Kylie Jenner?
According to a source, the brunette beauty is so head over heels for the actor that she's started to alter her mindset and appearance.
“Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée,” the insider spilled. “She is happier than she has been in years.”
“Kylie is no longer posting as many s--- snaps on social media and is flaunting a more sophisticated look,” they added of the 26-year-old, who is known for her thirst traps on Instagram.
“She has been wearing less makeup, too,” the source noted.
As OK! previously reported, Jenner showed off her more polished style at Paris Fashion Week in late January.
Although many fans were gushing over her stunning designer outfits, others pointed out how they thought her face appeared older.
A social media post showing a close-up of the reality TV star’s features caused many users to speculate the mother-of-two’s fillers made her look worse.
"Kylie girl.... get that refund from your surgeon now," one person wrote, while another said, "She’s aging terribly.”
"Can't believe she is 26 years old," a third user stated.
"She needs to stop going under the knife," another individual shared. "It’s ruining her face."
The Kylie Cosmetics founder has previously admitted to getting lip fillers, injectables and undergoing surgery to enhance her chest, however, on an episode of The Kardashians, she admitted she has regrets.
"All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting. I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did," Jenner said of Stormi, 6, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.
Jenner even told best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, "I wish I never touched anything to begin with."
"[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children," added the celeb, who also shares son Aire, 2, with Scott.
She confessed she’d be "heartbroken" if her little girl "wanted to get her body done at 19."
"She's the most beautiful thing ever," Jenner gushed of her pride and joy. "I want to be the best mom and best example for her, and like I wish I could be her, do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything."
In a different episode of the series, Jenner addressed some incorrect assumptions about the work she has had done.
"I always remember being the most confident kid in the room. I always loved myself — I still love myself — and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I’ve only gotten fillers," she explained. "I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story."
Life & Style reported on the source's comments.