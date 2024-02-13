Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Flawless Figure Ahead of First Valentine's Day With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet: Photos
Kylie Jenner looks stunning — what else is new?
The brunette bombshell blessed all 400 million of her Instagram followers by flaunting her flawless figure via the social media app on Monday, February 12.
"Starting my Monday right," Jenner captioned a post, which featured three photos of The Kardashians star wearing a black workout set from Alo Yoga while posing in front of her luxury vehicle.
In the first picture, the 26-year-old had one foot propped up onto the car, revealing her chic sneakers and white crew socks worn over her leggings. Jenner ran her hands through her hair to make for the perfect sultry snap.
The second image showcased a close-up of Jenner, who sported a pink tote bag over her shoulder as she stared into the camera and continued to run her hands through her luscious locks while wearing a cleavage-baring sports bra, a watch and a ring.
Jenner decided to highlight her backside for the third and final photo, as she faced her car with the camera facing her snatched waist and curvy figure.
Later on Monday, the mom-of-two appeared to switch into a different all-black loungewear set, which she showed off in an Instagram Story video of Jenner posing in front of a mirror.
The onyx outfit featured a black cropped T-shirt and matching low-rise sweatpants. Jenner focused in on her stunning abs and kept her hair down as she made a variety of cute faces.
In the background, a framed black-and-white photo could be seen of her and her daughter, Stormi, 6, whom the Kylie Cosmetics founder shares with her ex Travis Scott, in addition to their 2-year-old son, Aire.
During the same time frame in which she uploaded the Instagram video of herself in the mirror, Jenner proceeded to post an aesthetic photo of a heart-shaped pan sitting on top of her stove, as well as a display of heart-shaped red, pink and white shimmering cookies.
The socialite seemed to be getting into the spirit of Valentine's Day, ahead of her first time celebrating the holiday of love with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, on Wednesday, February 14.
Jenner and Chalamet were first linked romantically in April 2023, when sources spilled the unexpected duo was casually seeing one another.
Their relationship appeared to grow more serious as months went by, as the pair began making their first public outings as a couple at the U.S. Open and a Beyoncé concert in September of last year.
Jenner shocked fans even more when she attended the televised 2024 Golden Globe Awards as Chalamet's date last month.