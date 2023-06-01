Sad Last Days: Tina Turner Died Without Meeting Her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren
Following Tina Turner’s death on Wednesday, May 24, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll’s family reflected on their relationship prior to her passing.
While the mother-of-four received beautiful tributes from people such as Oprah Winfrey, King Charles and Beyoncé, her and her brood had a strained connection over the years.
Throughout her life, Tina mothered four sons: her two late biological sons, Craig Turner and Ronnie Turner, and her two adoptive sons, Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner. The "Proud Mary" singer also has three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren that she never met before dying.
The Turner clan seemed to have little communication with the matriarch over the years as they were all shocked to learn of her longtime illness that lead to her death.
The daughter of Tina’s first husband, Ike Turner, spoke about the family’s rift after her tragic death.
"No-one had heard from Tina in a while, it happened so suddenly," she explained.
"It’s time to heal … the family really wants and needs to heal, they have gone through so much, and they continue to go through so much," she stated. "These two powerhouses were such an entity — there will never be another Ike and Tina."
Sources shared that the Grammy winner barely knew her son Ronnie’s kids, Raquel and Randy, nor did she ever meet Raquel’s sons, Tyson and Tyrese. Additionally, Michael had daughter Tiffany Turner-Dukes, who has daughter Marli, and sons, Amari and Gianni. Marli, Amari and Gianni never come in contact with their famous great-grandmother.
While most of the family had not heard from "The Best" vocalist, Afida Turner, Ronnie’s widow, recently recalled her time with Tina.
As OK! previously reported, she expressed how Tina often warned her about her son’s behavior before the couple tied the knot, saying, "Sometimes [she] told me, 'You don't want to stay with him. He is going to be like his father.'"
Ronnie’s father, Ike, and Tina had an abusive marriage which led Tina to attempt suicide before their divorce in 1978.
"At first, he was kind of like his father, but after that, he was going very well," Afida said about her late husband, though she explained he was able to turn his behavior around for her.
"He made a very big effort to keep me," she noted. "In the beginning, it was very hard because I was not willing to stay with him."
