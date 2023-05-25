Tina Turner and Husband Bought $76 Million 'Weekend Retreat' Property in Switzerland Less Than 2 Years Before Her Death
Tina Turner and husband Erwin Bach were living the good life prior to the superstar's Wednesday, May 24, death.
As OK! reported, the mother-of-three passed away at age 83 in one of her homes near Zürich, Switzerland, after "a long illness," but even while battling her health issues, she was constantly surrounded by scenic sights, as the couple also purchased an enormous second estate in the country.
Less than two years ago, the pair splashed out a whopping $76 million for a 10-building waterfront property that overlooks Lake Zürich. The enormous estate clocks in at 240,000-square-feet and houses a boat deck swimming pool, a private pond and stream.
According to an outlet, Bach, 67, told a local newspaper at the time that they planned to use the property as a "weekend retreat" amid COVID-19 restrictions.
"[We] feel very comfortable in Switzerland," he told the outlet. "Due to the pandemic and its consequences we — like many other Swiss — unfortunately, are refraining from travel."
The couple met in 1985 but didn't tie the knot until 2013. The "What's Love Got to Do With It?" vocalist described their meet cute in her memoir.
"Falling in love with my husband, Erwin, was another exercise in leaving my comfort zone, of being open to the unexpected gifts that life has to offer," Turner recalled. "The day I first met Erwin, at an airport in Germany, I should have been too tired from my flight, too preoccupied with thoughts of my concert tour, and in too much of a hurry to get to my hotel to pay much attention to the young music executive who came from my record company to welcome me."
"But I did notice him, and I instantly felt an emotional connection. Even then, I could have ignored what I felt — I could have listened to the ghost voices in my head telling me that I didn't look good that day, or that I shouldn't be thinking about romance because it never ends well," the music icon continued. "Instead, I listened to my heart. I left my comfort zone and made it a priority to get to know Erwin. That simple first meeting led to a long, beautiful relationship — and my one true marriage."
Turner was previously married to Ike Turner from 1962 to 1978.
