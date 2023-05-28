Tina Turner Warned Daughter-in-Law Her Son Ronnie Would Be Like His Abusive Father: 'You Don't Want to Stay With Him'
Tina Turner was worried her son might turn out like his father!
In a recent interview, the Queen of Rock n Roll's daughter-in-law Afida Turner recalled the warning she gave her before marrying her son Ronnie Turner.
"Sometimes told me, 'You don't want to stay with him. He is going to be like his father,'" the French musician shared.
Ronnie's father and Tina's husband from 1962 to 1978, Ike Turner, was physically and emotionally abusive to the legendary singer throughout their relationship.
In her memoir, I, Tina, the Grammy winner discussed how the years of abuse from Ike led to her 1968 suicide attempt where she overdosed on Valium.
Afida did admit that her husband, who passed in 2022 due to colon cancer, did exhibit some troubling behavior at the start of their relationship.
"At first, he was kind of like his father, but after that, he was going very well," she spilled, adding that if his original behavior had continued, she would have left him.
"He made a very big effort to keep me," she explained. "In the beginning, it was very hard because I was not willing to stay with him."
She confessed Ronnie was a "heavy drinker" when they had first met, but she "made him stop drinking and go to the gym," noting "he was doing very well."
The pair shared a lovely marriage from 2007 to 2022 when Ronnie died at 62.
As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, May 23, the "Proud Mary" vocalist passed away at age 83 in her home in Switzerland. Like Afida, some of Tina's famous friends recalled moments with the icon after her death.
On Thursday, May 25, Tina's friend Cher opened up about one of the last conversations she had with the "What's Love Got to Do with It" singer.
"I know everybody's really sad, but the truth is ... She fought this sickness for such a long time, and she was so strong, as you would think she would be," explained the Goddess of Pop, 77. "But towards the end, she told me once, she said, 'I'm really ready. I just don't want to put up with this anymore.' She didn't want to do it anymore."
