OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tina Turner
OK LogoNEWS

Tina Turner Told Her Inner Circle 2 Years Ago That She Was 'Ready' to Die, Singer's Close Friend Reveals

tina turner told inner circle years ago ready to die
Source: mega
By:

May 30 2023, Published 9:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Though Tina Turner's death came as a bit of a surprise to fans, her inner circle knew the devastating day was coming sooner rather than later.

The superstar's close friend Stephen Sills revealed as much in a new interview, which was released shortly after she passed at age 83 on May 24.

Article continues below advertisement
tina turner
Source: mega

"She told me two years ago, she said, 'Stephen, I'm ready to go anytime. I'm not scared of death. I've had a wonderful last part of life. I've enjoyed it, but I'm tired,'" he recalled of their vulnerable chat.

As OK! reported, Turner died of natural causes, though she endured a few health woes during her later years, including a 2017 kidney transplant.

Article continues below advertisement

"The months after the transplantation were marked by a never-ending up and down. From time to time my body tried to reject the donor kidney as it frequently happens after a transplantation," she shared in an old interview, referring to the organ she received from husband Erwin Bach.

tina turner
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Before finding a kidney match, the crooner thought about assisted suicide.

"It wasn’t my idea of life but the toxins in my body had started taking over. I couldn’t eat," Tina explained in her 2018 memoir, My Love Story. "I was surviving, but not living. I began to think about death. If my kidneys were going, and it was time for me to die, I could accept that, it was OK. When it’s time, it’s really time."

MORE ON:
Tina Turner
tina turner
Source: megs
Article continues below advertisement

The Grammy winner also battled intestinal cancer and suffered from PTSD due to her marriage to ex Ike Turner.

"I chose death, and I chose it honestly. I was unhappy when I woke up. But I never tried it again because I made an important realization, one that changed the course of my life," she recalled of attempting to commit suicide.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"I came out of the darkness believing I was meant to survive. I was here for a reason," she shared. "It wasn’t a good life. The good did not balance the bad. I had an abusive life, there’s no other way to tell the story. It’s a reality. It’s a truth. That’s what you’ve got, so you have to accept it."

People interviewed Sills about Turner's outlook on her final days.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.