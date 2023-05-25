Tina Turner Looked Proud of Her Life Accomplishments in Last Photo Shared by Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Prior to Death
Tina Turner had a lot to be proud of throughout her 83 years of life.
In the last photo of the late Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, shared by the singer via Twitter, Turner boasted about her many accomplishments — all of which were shown in her 2021 HBO documentary, Tina.
"I am so excited to share this movie with you," the "Proud Mary" singer tweeted alongside a picture of her standing in front of her television screen in March 2021, ahead of the film's release.
"Seeing the concert scenes made me relive some of the proudest moments of my life," the award-winning artist, who "died peacefully" on Wednesday, May 24, admitted.
"I simply had to sing along and dance around my living room!" Turner concluded while dressed in all-black loungewear as she clenched both of her fists.
News of the singing sensation's death heartbreakingly shocked the world on Wednesday afternoon, when spokespeople for the mom-of-four confirmed the sorrowful loss of such a legendary life.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," a statement on her Twitter account read. "With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly."
A representative for the "The Best" vocalist released a similar statement confirming the icon had passed away "at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland."
"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," her rep concluded.
Turner had battled numerous health woes in her later years — including a difficult intestinal cancer diagnosis in 2016 and kidney damage, which later lead to kidney failure.
The superstar also suffered an intense stroke in 2013, just three weeks after tying the knot with her husband, Erwin Bach, 67.
Bach stayed by his wife's side throughout the entirety of her journey dealing with her declining health, and even donated one of his kidneys to Turner in 2017 after learning there was a low chance of her receiving one through a transplant list.