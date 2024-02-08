Tish Cyrus' Comment About Miley and Nick Jonas' Breakup Has Fans Believing the Mom 'Wants to Beat His A--'

The Grammy winner has touched on their young love in a few interviews, previously admitting to Seventeen that she "bawled for a month straight" after the split.

"I was so sad. I just went into this weird funk. And I dyed my hair black. When we were dating, Nick wanted me to get highlights – and so I did that, and I got myself looking great. And then, on the day we broke up, I was like, I want to make my hair black now – I don’t want to look pretty; I want to look hard-core," she recalled. "I was rebelling against everything Nick wanted me to be. And then I was like, I’ve got to be by myself for now, and just figure out who I really am."