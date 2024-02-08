Tish Cyrus' Comment About Miley and Nick Jonas' Breakup Has Fans Believing the Mom 'Wants to Beat His A--'
It's been over a decade since Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas called it quits on their relationship, but the actress' mom, Tish Cyrus, hinted that their breakup is still fresh in her mind.
The matriarch and her eldest daughter, Brandi Cyrus, mentioned the teen romance — which spanned from 2006 to 2007 — when they appeared on the newest episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
"I'll never forget," Brandi, 36, insisted of her younger sister, 31, linking up with Nick, also 31. "We were at some Disney charity event when she met Nick. And they immediately liked each other."
Brandi recalled one memory when she and the Hannah Montana star "snuck out of the house to go meet [the Jonas Brothers] at this place."
"I just found this out, too," Tish, 56, noted, visibly annoyed.
"We snuck out a bunch to go hangout with them," Brandi confessed with a laugh. "And then we ended up touring with them and it was a great time."
"It was, until it wasn't. Until it wasn't," emphasized the mom-of-five. "Until it freaking wasn't."
Tish's comments lead social media users to believe that she wasn't a fan of Nick due to the way the breakup played out.
- Miley Cyrus's Sister Brandi Cyrus Sends Cryptic Message About The Reason Behind Her Split From Liam Hemsworth
- Miley Cyrus' Sister Brandi Breaks Silence On Her Breakup With Liam Hemsworth
- Miley Cyrus 'Devastated' After Liam Hemsworth Unfollows Her On Instagram — 'She Thought Somehow They Would Reconcile'
"Tish Cyrus wants to beat Nick jonas’ a-- so bad omfg," one person wrote under a TikTok video of the conversation.
"Tish has things to say about that breakup 😂," quipped another, while a third person wrote, "'until it freaking wasn’t' I just know that Trish saw miley crying so much about her and nick's breakup."
"She hates them😭🤣," another fan assumed of Tish's feelings toward Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.
The Grammy winner has touched on their young love in a few interviews, previously admitting to Seventeen that she "bawled for a month straight" after the split.
"I was so sad. I just went into this weird funk. And I dyed my hair black. When we were dating, Nick wanted me to get highlights – and so I did that, and I got myself looking great. And then, on the day we broke up, I was like, I want to make my hair black now – I don’t want to look pretty; I want to look hard-core," she recalled. "I was rebelling against everything Nick wanted me to be. And then I was like, I’ve got to be by myself for now, and just figure out who I really am."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
It's been rumored that her track "7 Things" is about the dad-of-one, as she quickly flashes a photo of them together in which his face was drawn over.
"I was angry when I wrote '7 Things.' I wanted to punish him, to get back at him for hurting me. It starts with a list of what I ‘hate.’ But I’m not a hater," she explained in another chat. "My heart knew from the start that it was going to turn into a love song. Why does he get a love song? Because I don’t hate him. I won’t let myself hate anybody."