T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Shares Cryptic Message About 'Worried' Children After 'GMA' Scandal Is Exposed
Marilee Fiebig shared a cryptic post about how to help children when they are worried after estranged husband T.J. Holmes' workplace affair was exposed in late 2022.
Fiebig — who shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine with Holmes — posted an image from Save the Children's Instagram to her own Story that read: "What to do when… a child is worried."
The words were accompanied by a drawing of a child looking distressed. "Children may not share all their concerns because they do not want to upset you," the infographic read.
AMY ROBACH SPOTTED WITH ESTRANGED HUSBAND ANDREW SHUE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE T.J. HOLMES AFFAIR SCANDAL
The rest of the post offered various tips for parents when dealing with how to talk to their offspring.
The lawyer, who currently works as the chief diversity officer of the organization, added, "Great post @savethechildren" and a red heart emoji.
Febig's post that may have had to do with the father of her child's recent drama came shortly after she broke her silence on their divorce in light of his scandalous affair with GMA3 costar Amy Robach.
“During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her daughter,” her divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, said in a statement earlier this month.
The legal mind added that she is working with Holmes' lawyer to "move [Fiebig and Holmes’] divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible," before shading the television personality.
“Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter,” said Lehman.
- T.J. Holmes Bares Overjoyed Smile One Day After 'GMA' Star Is Exposed For Yet Another Workplace Affair
- Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Affair Investigation Plummets Employee Morale At ABC
- T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Still Waiting To Hear If They'll Remain Hosts Of 'GMA3' After Scandalous Affair, Insider Reveals
As OK! reported, Holmes filed to end his and Fiebig's 13-year marriage in December 2022, one month after his relationship with Robach grabbed headlines.
CHRIS HARRISON ENCOURAGES AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES TO ‘FIGHT THE GOOD FIGHT’ FOR LOOMING 'GMA' ROLES: 'THIS IS PERSONAL'
Though it's rumored that the new couple only acted on their romantic feelings after splitting from their respective partners in August 2022, the timeline of their relationship has been called into question. (Robach is in the process of finalizing her divorce from Andrew Shue.)
Holmes and Robach have since been taken off air pending an investigation into their once-low-key relationship.
As if their office drama wasn't enough of a scandal, Holmes was then accused of having previous extramarital affairs with other staff members. Most recently, an insider accused Holmes of taking advantage of his position back in 2015 when he sparked a sexual relationship with a colleague who was 13 years his junior.
Page Six reported on Fiebig's not-so subtle post.