T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Still Waiting To Hear If They'll Remain Hosts Of 'GMA3' After Scandalous Affair, Insider Reveals

After not being on the air for a few months, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are still awaiting their fate at ABC.

"No decision" has been made about the duo, who made headlines after it was revealed they were romantically involved despite both being married.

“There’s been little movement. [ABC brass] does not seem to [be] very competent in how they’re handling this,” an insider noted of whether or not the couple will remain hosts at GMA3.