Cheryl Burke Wonders Who She 'Would' Be If Her 'Worst-Made Choices' Faded 'Into The Background' After Messy Split

However, in recent months, Burke hinted that their demise may have been due to the actor stepping out on her. After posting a telling TikTok with the words, "#exessuck #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit," she admitted that she has a hard time trusting people.

'YSABELLA IS MY DAUGHTER': CHERYL BURKE REVEALS SHE & EX-HUSBAND MATTHEW LAWRENCE MAY GO TO COURT OVER CUSTODY OF THEIR DOG

"I tend to really not trust anyone, and then I think about, 'Am I driving people to cheat on me?' I am not blaming me — definitely whoever has cheated on me in the past is not because of me, it's because of that person," she said on her podcast in October, "but I do believe because I get so insecure at times and jealous and all of that, I tend to ... some people would like to use the word manifest, but I don't think I am manifesting someone to hurt me, but I am used to that, it feels like home."