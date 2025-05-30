Todd Chrisley Breaks Cover Alongside Daughter Savannah in First Photo Since His Prison Release

She picked him up from the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Fla., and said he even told her to “feel [his] muscles,” which she confirmed were “hard.”

At the time, the pair's son Grayson, 19, was also busy picking up Julie from the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.

“My parents have not spoken to each other, heard each other’s voices or seen each other in the past two and a half years,” Savannah revealed in an interview. “I got here at I think it was 2 a.m. last night. I have not gone to sleep, I did not bring any clothes with me, I did not bring a toothbrush with me, I brought absolutely nothing with me because I’m just a daughter who wants to take my dad home with me.”