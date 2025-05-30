Todd Chrisley Breaks Cover Alongside Daughter Savannah in First Photo Since His Prison Release
Todd Chrisley is officially back in the spotlight just days after walking free.
The Chrisley Knows Best star was seen all smiles as he strolled into Nordstrom in Nashville, Tenn., with daughter Savannah Chrisley by his side on Thursday, May 29.
At one point, he even waved at the paparazzi, rocking a casual look with a grayish-green long-sleeve shirt and black pants.
Savannah turned heads, too, wearing a bright red MAGA hat — a nod to Donald Trump’s role in getting her parents released.
Later, she posted a personal update on Instagram from their outing. In one playful clip, Todd tried hiding behind sunglasses and even threw a shopping bag over his head.
“You b------ are not paying your bills from me,” he joked in the video, adding that he was looking for an outfit for his upcoming press conference.
Julie Chrisley, Todd’s wife, wasn’t spotted during the shopping trip, but she was also released from prison on Wednesday, May 28.
In another social media update, Savannah raved that her dad was looking “jacked” post-prison, as OK! previously reported.
She picked him up from the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Fla., and said he even told her to “feel [his] muscles,” which she confirmed were “hard.”
At the time, the pair's son Grayson, 19, was also busy picking up Julie from the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky.
“My parents have not spoken to each other, heard each other’s voices or seen each other in the past two and a half years,” Savannah revealed in an interview. “I got here at I think it was 2 a.m. last night. I have not gone to sleep, I did not bring any clothes with me, I did not bring a toothbrush with me, I brought absolutely nothing with me because I’m just a daughter who wants to take my dad home with me.”
Moments later, Savannah shared a photo of her parents seated across from each other, shot from the waist down. She added a playful sticker that read, "Reunited and it feels so good!"
Julie, 52, wore gray sweatpants, New Balance sneakers while holding an iPhone. For his part, Todd, 56, went for an all-black look in a long-sleeve top and pants.
The matriarch made her own low-key appearance the next day, stepping out of a butcher shop in Nashville. She looked almost unrecognizable with natural hair and gray roots on full display, wearing a simple tan top and no visible makeup.
Todd and Julie now have a clean slate, thanks to the president, who pardoned the couple for their past fraud convictions.
Savannah broke the news on Tuesday, May 27, via social media, recalling how Donald called her just as she was “walking into Sam’s Club.”
“It’s a terrible thing,” the president told her. “But it’s a great thing because your parents are going to be free and clean, and I hope we can do it by tomorrow. Is that okay? We’ll try getting it done tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards and wish them well. Wish them a good life.”
Donald said he’d been told about the “harsh treatment” the couple faced behind bars and was glad to bring the family back together.