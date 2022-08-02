Water Under The Bridge?The Real Reason Lindsie Chrisley Reconciled With Embattled Dad Todd
Lindsie Chrisley is addressing her shocking reconciliation with her estranged dad after their headline-making feud.
After rumors surfaced that the blonde beauty, 32, and Todd Chrisley reconnected because of his recent fraud charges, Lindsie set the record straight.
"I can confidently tell you there was no reconnection due to any legal reasons whatsoever,” the former reality star claimed on her "Southern Tea" podcast. "Nothing like that ever transpired."
TODD CHRISLEY BLAMES LACK OF SELF-WORTH FOR GETTING 'LOST'
Instead, Lindsie offered that what really sparked the reunion was her 2021 divorce from Will Campbell. “After my divorce stuff had become public, my dad had posted, ‘I’m here, I love you, whatever’s going on in your life right now I see it,'" the daughter of Todd and Teresa Terry recalled.
“That’s really more so how we were able to reconnect,” Lindsie continued. “[It was] definitely because of my divorce.”
The Growing Up Chrisley star and her 33-year-old ex announced their split in July 2021 after almost a decade. "While one door closes, another opens," she penned in her Instagram post at the time. "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage."
One month later, Todd sent his estranged daughter support, which left her "truly shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other’s numbers." Lindsie claimed her dad blocked her on social media so there would have been no way for her to see the post, making it even more confusing as to why he would make a public declaration about something so personal to her.
Lindsie has been at odds with her dad for years alleging he and her brother Chase tried to blackmail her with a sex tape involving Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes, which he denied.
SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY & SCANDAL: EVERY JUICY DETAIL ABOUT THE CHRISLEY FAMILY DRAMAS: PHOTOS
She later dubbed the patriarch's comments "triggering," declaring she would never speak to him again during a September 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Through therapy over the last year, I had just been advised by my therapist to not tune in, to not follow along on social media," she shared. "So, I try to distance myself from that as much as possible."
However, Lindsie has since returned to her dad's side after he and wife Julie Chrisley were found guilty on fraud charges in June.
“The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole. Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right," she told her Instagram followers at the time, referring to her and Will's son, Jackson. "Thank you for your continued love and support."