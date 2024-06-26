Todd Chrisley 'Fears' Wife Julie Will Divorce Him and Find a New Man If She Gets Out of Jail Early: Source
Todd Chrisley allegedly has mixed emotions over the news that wife Julie Chrisley could potentially leave jail early once she's resentenced.
"Although Todd is happy for Julie, he is already at the end of his rope in there and has like eight years left," a source spilled to a news outlet of the star also being behind bars.
While the patriarch, 55, is "glad" his spouse, 51, "may be able to be there for the family ... more than anything, Todd fears that if Julie is out she will find someone else and fall in love and leave Todd… someone that didn’t drag her through h--- and back," the insider shared.
As OK! reported, in 2022, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in jail while Julie received a seven-year stint on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.
However, on Friday, June 21, a three-judge panel ruled the blonde beauty must be resentenced, as it was uncovered that the first trial judge miscalculated Julie's original sentence.
The judges' ruling found that the matriarch was charged as if she was involved in the bank fraud scheme since 2006 even though there was not enough evidence to tie her to the crime before 2007.
Her lawyer, Jay Surgent, told RadarOnline.com that Julie's sentence could be "significantly knocked off by 1-2 years," and she could potentially return home as early as "next spring or summer."
"It's a big, big deal," Surgent insisted of the legal update. "I believe she’s looking at a reduced sentence."
In addition, the attorney noted that for the final six months to a year of her sentence, she could be sent to a halfway house, meaning she's able to work and see her family.
Since both of the parents were sent away in 2022, their daughter Savannah Chrisley, 26, became the legal guardian of her brother Chase Chrisley and niece Chloe Chrisley, whom Julie and Todd previously adopted from his troubled son Kyle Chrisley.
Though Todd's appeal was denied, Savannah isn't giving up on trying to get him out of jail as well.
"We are still going to hit on the illegal seizure and how that did taint the case. I mean, the FBI would not have known to go and get a search warrant for the electronically stored information, if it wasn't for the Georgia Department of Revenue," the "Unlocked" podcast host said on a recent episode of Cuomo.
"So, it gets messier and messier but we also have a great case for ineffective assistance of counsel. I mean, this opinion solidified that in multiple different areas," she continued. "So, this doesn't, it doesn't set me back. I'm not afraid. Our lawyers are hitting it head on. I've got a call in the morning with two of them, and I feel really hopeful."
