Todd Chrisley 'Fears' Wife Julie Will Divorce Him and Find a New Man If She Gets Out of Jail Early: Source

While the patriarch, 55, is "glad" his spouse, 51, "may be able to be there for the family ... more than anything, Todd fears that if Julie is out she will find someone else and fall in love and leave Todd… someone that didn’t drag her through h--- and back," the insider shared.

As OK! reported, in 2022, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in jail while Julie received a seven-year stint on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

However, on Friday, June 21, a three-judge panel ruled the blonde beauty must be resentenced, as it was uncovered that the first trial judge miscalculated Julie's original sentence.