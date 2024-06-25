Julie Chrisley's Resentencing Could 'Knock Off 1-2 Years' of Prison Time, Her Attorney Claims: 'It's a Big Deal'
Julie Chrisley could be home much sooner than expected.
A judge ruled the Chrisley Knows Best star's sentence would be vacated after they determined there was no evidence that she'd been involved in the bank fraud conspiracy in 2006. Her involvement reportedly began in 2007, nullifying her sentence that had been incorrectly based on the previous date.
"After careful consideration, and with the benefit of oral argument, we affirm the district court on all issues except for the loss amount attributed to Julie," the legal decision read. "The district court did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable for losses incurred before 2007, and we cannot independently find it in the record."
Although an official ruling has yet to be made, her lawyer, Jay Surgent, told RadarOnline.com that Julie's sentence may be "significantly knocked off by 1-2 years" and she could even be home as early as "next spring or summer."
Surgent also told the outlet that he believed it was likely the reality star would be sent to a halfway house for the final six months to one year of her sentence at a location closer to her family members.
"It's a big, big deal," he said.
While Julie received all good news, her husband, Todd Chrisley, was told that his current sentence would remain.
"We're pleased that the Court agreed that Julie's sentence was improper, but we’re obviously disappointed that it rejected Todd’s appeal," the Chrisley family patriarch's attorney Alex Little said in a statement.
"With this step behind us, we can now challenge the couple's convictions based on the illegal search that started the case," he continued. "The family appreciates the continued support they've received throughout this process. And they're hopeful for more good news in the future."
This comes as Savannah Chrisley, 26, claimed the conditions at her father's prison have gotten "extremely worse."
"They're trying to, they're retaliating against friends of his, just in hopes that they would turn on my father for some odd reason, but it's not stopping us," she said on a recent installment of NewsNation's Cuomo, OIA and OIG are currently investigating, so for that I am grateful and I hope everything is uncovered."