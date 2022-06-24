Todd Chrisley Thanks Fans For Gifts After Fraud Conviction: 'Much Appreciated'

Earlier this month on June 7, Todd and his wife Julie, 49, were convicted of charges on conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defund the United States and federal tax evasion. The Chrisley Knows Best stars currently face up to 30 years in prison and $60 million in fines over the conviction.

The family has begun to open up about their current situation post convictions. Savannah Chrisley, 24, has been public on Instagram on her decision to fight for justice for her parents and current day-to-day life following the guilty sentences.

“I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)”