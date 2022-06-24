Todd Chrisley Thanks Fans For Gifts After Fraud Conviction: 'Much Appreciated'
Todd Chrisley thanked fans for the gifts being sent to the family following his recent fraud conviction.
“I want you all to know that the messages that we’re receiving, the mail … the gifts that people are leaving at our doors, the flower arrangements … all of this stuff is just overwhelming and very much appreciated,” said the reality star, 53, on his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast.
“We don’t want you… wasting your money on things like that. …We don’t need anything," the Chrisley family patriarch continued his message of thanks to supportive fans. "So, really, the best gift you could give us is prayer."
Julie Chrisley could be heard echoing her husband’s statement, saying "amen" in the background.
SAVANNAH CHRISLEY SHARES WHAT LIFE IS LIFE ‘POST STORM’ AFTER HER PARENTS' FRAUD CONVICTION: 'CHOOSE LOVE’
Earlier this month on June 7, Todd and his wife Julie, 49, were convicted of charges on conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defund the United States and federal tax evasion. The Chrisley Knows Best stars currently face up to 30 years in prison and $60 million in fines over the conviction.
The family has begun to open up about their current situation post convictions. Savannah Chrisley, 24, has been public on Instagram on her decision to fight for justice for her parents and current day-to-day life following the guilty sentences.
“I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)”
LINDSIE CHRISLEY CLAIMS EX WILL CAMPBELL TOOK ADVANTAGE OF THEIR COPARENTING SCHEDULE DURING HER FAMILY’S FRAUD CASE
Chrisley also opened up about how his children are coping during this time on the Wednesday, June 23 episode of “Chrisley Confessions”.
"The kids are all doing the best that they can, a lot of tears [and] a lot of heartache, a lot of sorrow," he stated while adding that the family will need to, "walk the walk and do whatever we have to do."