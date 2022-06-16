Todd & Julie Chrisley's Daughter Savannah Is Turning To Faith As The Couple Awaits Sentence For Fraud & Tax Evasion

Savannah Chrisley believes in the power of prayer. In October, her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, will receive their sentence after being found guilty of fraud and tax evasion, but the 24-year-old's recent Instagram post makes it clear she's keeping a positive mindset.

"The wonderful thing about praying is that you leave a world of not being able to do something, and enter God's realm where everything is possible," the quote by Carrie ten Boom read. "He specializes in the impossible. Nothing is too great for His almighty power. Nothing is too small for His love."