Savannah Chrisley Shares What Life Is Like 'Post Storm' After Her Parents' Fraud Conviction: 'Choose Love'
Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video post and caption about what she's been going through as of recently following Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's recent fraud convictions.
“Sitting here this morning reflecting on life…Pre Storm and Post Storm. One thing I can say is that I am thankful for those around that choose to love and love hard no matter how difficult it may be,” the reality TV star wrote in her caption.
“Pre Storm was FAST paced and full of things that just don’t matter,” she continued. “Halfway through the video is the transition - more quiet time, more God time, more me time and family time… and oddly enough…I am grateful in a weird way.”
The Chrisley Knows Best star continued on sharing some thoughts, even revealing some advice on how to keep moving forward in times of uncertainty.
“I am in the process of finding ME…so bare with me. No matter what happens in life… choose love. Love so purely that it hurts,” she wrote. “God is slowing me down and working in my heart…it’s a process. But a process I’m so willing to endure… it’s moments like these that will make me a better daughter, sister, friend, partner, future mother, and daughter of God.”
Chrisley’s unwavering positivity and steadfast in sharing her faith throughout her parent’s fraud convictions is something her fans have come to know and appreciate from the blonde beauty. It's unclear what the future holds for the Chrisley brood, as Todd and his wife were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion. The couple now face up to 30 years in prison.
The patriarch of the Chrisley family shared a message on his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," following the drama. Without giving away too many details on their current situation, Todd got candid about how he has been holding up.
“We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now but we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker," he said.