Savannah Chrisley Shares What Life Is Like 'Post Storm' After Her Parents' Fraud Conviction: 'Choose Love'

Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video post and caption about what she's been going through as of recently following Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's recent fraud convictions.

“Sitting here this morning reflecting on life…Pre Storm and Post Storm. One thing I can say is that I am thankful for those around that choose to love and love hard no matter how difficult it may be,” the reality TV star wrote in her caption.

“Pre Storm was FAST paced and full of things that just don’t matter,” she continued. “Halfway through the video is the transition - more quiet time, more God time, more me time and family time… and oddly enough…I am grateful in a weird way.”

READ: SAVANNAH CHRISLEY VOWS TO ‘FIGHT FOR JUSTICE’ AMID HER PARENTS’ FRAUD CONVICTION