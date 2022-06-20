Admitting "it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now," Todd told their listeners they "still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker," per Page Six.

Todd emphasized: "We’re alive and kicking, and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone," before the couple admitted that there are "a lot of tears, a lot of heartaches, a lot of sorrow, a lot of trying to understand how this is where we are right now" as a family.

Todd, 53, was convicted earlier this month of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, while Julie, 49, was convicted on the same counts in addition to wire fraud, as OK! reported.