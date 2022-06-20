Praying For A Miracle?Todd & Julie Chrisley Speak Out After Fraud Conviction & Sexual Harassment Accusations
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are addressing their recent conviction after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.
During their Thursday, June 16, episode of their "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, the reality star couple pointed out they were "not allowed" to speak in-depth about the verdict, but noted they are now leaning on their faith to guide them out of their run-in with the law.
Admitting "it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now," Todd told their listeners they "still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker," per Page Six.
Todd emphasized: "We’re alive and kicking, and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone," before the couple admitted that there are "a lot of tears, a lot of heartaches, a lot of sorrow, a lot of trying to understand how this is where we are right now" as a family.
Todd, 53, was convicted earlier this month of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, while Julie, 49, was convicted on the same counts in addition to wire fraud, as OK! reported.
Aside from Todd submitting fake documents to the bank when applying for loans, his wife also submitted false credit reports and bank statements when she tried renting a house in California, Page Six reported.
As if their headline-making scandal wasn't shocking enough, another bombshell secret came to light amid their trial. Todd's former business partner Mark Braddock testified that the two had an affair in the early 2000s, and they paid nearly $40,000 when a blackmailer threatened to expose them.
According to reports, Mark helped Todd commit fraud, but after they had a falling out in 2012 — which resulted in Todd firing his alleged secret lover — Mark turned the couple over to the FBI and was granted immunity for doing so.
In light of the family's never-ending drama, Savannah Chrisley, who also stars in the family’s long-running reality show, made her stance on the matter known, insisting she will "continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed."
Savannah's brother, Chase Chrisley, also hinted at how he's feeling during this time, posting a cryptic video to Instagram of fellow television personality Steve Harvey speaking about endurance and going through difficult times in life.
As for their half-sister, Lindsie Chrisley, who is estranged from the family, she admitted she was "deeply saddened" by the verdict, asking her 621K Instagram followers to "Please pray for us during this difficult time."
Todd and Julie tied the knot in 1996 and share three children together: Chase, 26, Savannah, 24, and Grayson, 16. The embattled patriarch also shares Lindsie, 32, and Kylie, 30, with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry.