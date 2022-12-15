Todd & Julie Chrisley May Be Able To Keep Contact After Entering Prison Next Year
Though Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley may be facing some serious time apart — the pair set to serve a total of 19 years in prison after being found guilty of several crimes including tax fraud, bank fraud and wire fraud earlier this year — it seems they may still be able to keep in touch!
Though come January 15, 2023, Todd and Julie will be respectively arriving at Florida prisons FPC Pensacola, and FCI Tallahassee, the latter of which is where convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is currently being held, the longtime lovebirds could remain in contact if their wardens allow, according to rules Radar Online obtained earlier this week.
LINDSIE CHRISLEY REVEALS SHE FELT 'HEARTBROKEN' AFTER OVERHEARING COUPLE LOUDLY TRASH HER PARENTS FOLLOWING THEIR SENTENCING
"An inmate may be permitted to correspond with an inmate confined in any other penal or correctional institution if the other inmate is either a member of the immediate family or is a party or witness in a legal action in which both inmates are involved," reads the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, noting their wardens will need to sign off on their communications.
If permission is obtained, the couple should be able to send emails and write letters to one another — even potentially mailing packages to their respective Sunshine State penitentiaries. That said, any form of message or gift sent between their two prisons, which are a mere three hours apart, "may always be inspected and read by staff at the sending and receiving institutions,” per the rules.
TODD & JULIE CHRISLEY VOW TO RETAIN CUSTODY OF ADOPTED GRANDDAUGHTER CHLOE, ATTORNEY REVEALS BIRTH MOM HASN'T HAD CONTACT IN YEARS
This revelation comes weeks after a source close to the Chrisleys reported the famous family was “devastated” surrounding Todd’s 12-year prison sentence and Julie’s 7-year prison sentence.
“She [Julie] didn’t think she’d have to serve time and that she would be able to serve time from home,” the insider spilled last month. “They have said they are being made an example of because they are public figures. But it’s all just excuses for their behavior instead of accepting it.”