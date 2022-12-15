Todd & Julie Chrisley May Be Able To Keep Contact After Entering Prison Next Year

If permission is obtained, the couple should be able to send emails and write letters to one another — even potentially mailing packages to their respective Sunshine State penitentiaries. That said, any form of message or gift sent between their two prisons, which are a mere three hours apart, "may always be inspected and read by staff at the sending and receiving institutions,” per the rules.

This revelation comes weeks after a source close to the Chrisleys reported the famous family was “devastated” surrounding Todd’s 12-year prison sentence and Julie’s 7-year prison sentence.