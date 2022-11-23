Todd & Julie Chrisley Announce They'll Appeal Convictions Over 'Serious Errors' In Trial: 'We Are Optimistic'
They're not giving up just yet. One day after Todd Chrisley and wife Julie were given separate jail sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion, their attorney assured the public they're ready to fight back.
"Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family," lawyer Alex Little acknowledged on Tuesday, November 22. "But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength as they appeal their convictions."
"Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid," he continued. "Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."
It was less than 24 hours before Little's statement that Todd, 53, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while his wife, 49, received seven years.
According to a report, the patriarch asked the judge to give his spouse a more lenient sentence since they have two underage children: 16-year-old son Grayson and 10-year-old Chloe, their granddaughter who they took under their wing since Todd's son Kyle was unable to care for her.
As OK! previously shared, Julie tried to avoid a stint in jail by claiming Chloe had become suicidal over the idea of the spouses being incarcerated. However, US District Judge Eleanor Ross refused to bend.
"It is heartbreaking, but it has to be burdened by the defendants. I've never heard any acceptance of any crime. I've never really heard any admission to any wrongdoing or any remorse," explained Ross. "I have no reason to doubt that both Chrisleys have good hearts. But I cannot ignore the greed and flamboyance in this case."
The ordeal appears to be taking a toll on Grayson as well, as two days before the sentencing, he was involved in a serious car crash.
The couple's daughter Savannah, 25, will now have custody of the two underage offspring.
The brood's popular show Chrisley Knows Best was allegedly canceled in the wake of the convictions, though episodes filmed prior to their trial over the summer are still likely to air on the USA Network. The spinoff Growing Up Chrisley was reportedly axed as well.
