Todd & Julie Chrisley Denied Bond, Will Report To Respective Prisons Next Week

The ordeal has weighed most heavily on the couple's daughter Savannah, 25, who will now have custody of her 16-year-old son, Grayson. She'll also be the main guardian for 10-year-old Chloe, the pair's granddaughter who they took in from Todd's troubled son Kyle.

Just a few weeks ago, the blonde beauty discussed the situation at hand on an episode of her “Unlocked” podcast, revealing she feels as if she's "grieving the loss of parents that are still alive."

"I have to be a positive role model for Chloe and Grayson," she added of trying to overcome the difficulties that are sure to come. "No matter how hard it gets, I have to show up."

Law360 reported on the Chrisleys being denied bond.