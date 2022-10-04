Todd & Julie Chrisley 'Ignore Almost All Of The Evidence Against Them,' Government Says

While Todd and Julie Chrisley may want a new trial following their conviction on several charges including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States, it seems the U.S. Government is less-than-thrilled when it comes to their request.

According to court documents obtained earlier this week, the government alleged that the Growing Up Chrisley stars may have a skewed view of their trial, alleging that there was quite a bit of evidence against them.

"The Chrisley Defendants’ motion for a judgment of acquittal fails to establish why, in the light most favorable to the United States, the jury’s determination of guilt should be disturbed,” the document read, noting that “the jury made factual determinations based upon admissible evidence and returned just verdicts.”