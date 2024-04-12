Tom Brady 'Not Opposed' to Making NFL Comeback Despite Second Retirement: 'I'm Always Going to Be in Good Shape'
Will Tom Brady be returning to the field yet again?
On a recent episode of the "DeepCuts" podcast, the former NFL superstar was asked if he would "pick up the phone" if the organization called him to fill in.
"I’m not opposed to it," the father-of-three, who divorced ex Gisele Bündchen in 2022, said with a grin.
"I don’t know … I’m always going to be in good shape, always be able to throw the ball. So, to come in for a little bit, like MJ coming back, I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it," he explained.
However, Brady pointed out it would likely not be an opinion for him if the Las Vegas Raiders accept his pending bid to become a minority owner of the team.
This was not the first time Brady hinted at returning to the professional sport, as in August 2023 he posted a shirtless selfie, with the caption, “Thinking about finding a training camp to show up to."
The former football player’s comments came after he retired for the second time in February 2023.
“Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” he penned at the time.
“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded," he wrote on Instagram.
"I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," Brady joked, referencing when he first stepped away from the sport on February, 1, 2022, only to throw his jersey back on because his "place is still on the field and not in the stands."
"So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me," the 46-year-old continued. "My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many."
Brady concluded: "Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”
The athlete’s official retirement was announced just months after he and Bündchen — who share Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14 — made their divorce official with an Instagram upload.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady penned in October 2022. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," he added. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."
"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," Brady finished. "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."