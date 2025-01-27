See Inside Tom Brady's 'Billionaire Bunker' Mansion — Which Could Be Sold for Over $150 Million: Photos
Tom Brady just finished construction on his multi-million dollar mansion — and now he might be selling it.
The retired quarterback, 47, has reportedly received offers exceeding $150 million for his home located on Florida's Indian Creek island, a lavish area known as "Billionaire Bunker" due to its mega-rich property owners like Jeff Bezos, Carl Icahn, Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump.
Last week, three separate sources spilled to a news publication that Brady's 26 Indian Creek Island Road home had been shown to a small group of potential buyers only months after the estate's renovations had been completed.
While there is no official listing at this time, offers indicate a skyrocketing uplift in the property's value more than four years after Brady purchased the lot for $17 million in 2020, when he was still married to his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, 44.
Work began on the home in 2021, with the former New England Patriots star taking out a $35 million construction loan in 2023, per online records. Brady's villa became a bachelor pad when he and Bündchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
The two-story mansion, built from scratch, now stands tall on about 2 acres of land. The pricey pad has four separate building structures and is equipped with a jacuzzi, a tennis court, a lap pool and a private dock that allows access to yacht-filled Biscayne Bay, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
Brady frequently shares photos and videos of himself tanning poolside, fishing and enjoying the outdoors near his Southern Florida palace.
After her split from the NFL star, Bündchen bought a $11.5 million house right across the water from her former husband on 1400 Biscaya Drive. The nearby Surfside abode has made it easy for the divorced duo to co-parent their two shared children: son, Benjamin, 15, and daughter, Vivian, 12.
(Brady is also a dad to his son, Jack, 17, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, while Bündchen is currently pregnant with her and boyfriend Joaquim Valente's child.)
The Brazilian model plans to give birth to her baby inside of her Miami home within the next few months.
The values of properties on Indian Creek island have increased drastically since Bezos made his mark in the area. The Amazon founder has bought a three different residences in "Billionaire Bunker" since 2023 for a total of $230 million.
An empty lot next to Bezos' properties is in the market for $200 million.
Bloomberg spoke to sources about potential buyers interested in purchasing Brady's Indian Creek mansion.