Tom Brady Flaunts Luxurious Backyard of $17 Million Miami Mansion: 'Home Is Where the Heart Is'
Tom Brady is truly living the retirement life of people's dreams.
On Sunday, March 3, the seven-time Super Bowl champion showed off the elite backyard of his $17 million Miami mansion via a snap shared to his Instagram Story for his 14.8 million followers.
The picture-perfect paradise featured a large, gorgeous, in-ground swimming pool — with palm trees, umbrellas and outdoor furniture surrounding the sparkling water.
"Home is where the heart is," Brady, 46, captioned the upload alongside three red heart emojis.
The former New England Patriots quarterback seemed to be sitting beneath a covered area of the outdoor portion of his home, as the photo appeared to have been snapped in the shade, while the rest of the backyard was exposed to the shining Florida sun.
Brady initially purchased the expensive estate with his then-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in 2020 — prior to their split in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
The ritzy residence is located on Indian Creek Island, commonly referred to as "Billionaire Bunker."
Brady has a star-studded list of neighbors — including Jeff Bezos, David Guetta, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The retired NFL athlete co-parents his and Bündchen's two children — Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — while the supermodel remains close to her former stepson, Jack, 16, whom Brady shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan, 52.
Sharing parenting duties comes a bit easier for Brady and Bündchen, as the Victoria's Secret Angel, 43, purchased an $11.5 million pad across the water from her ex-husband in order to remain in close proximity to her little ones after their split.
It seems another man has been filling the empty space in Bündchen's bed recently, however, as a report from Page Six revealed her new boyfriend, jiu jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, has been spending most nights of the week with the blonde bombshell at her five-bedroom southern Florida home.
"Gisele’s in love and she’s not looking back. She and Joaquim are so happy together that they refuse to hide it anymore," a source spilled to a separate outlet earlier this month, as OK! previously reported. "Their chemistry is off the charts, and they no longer care who knows about it."
The insider added: "Aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels. Their Brazilian culture is probably No. 1, but their love of fitness and health and their shared sense of humor give them even more in common."
Meanwhile, Brady's relationship status appears to be single — though he's been involved in a casual fling with Irina Shayk since May 2023, three months after the "Let's Go!" podcast co-host officially announced he was retiring from football for good.