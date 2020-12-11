Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, plan to move to Miami’s “Billionaire’s Bunker” in Miami, Fl., Page Six reported.

The luxury Indian Creek Island is private, guarded and gated. Despite the fact that there are only 29 residents in “Billionaire’s Bunker,” there is a 13-man police force — not to mention the Secret Service agents who will be following Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as they just bought their own lot in the community.

On Thursday, December 10, Brady said in an interview that “you won’t catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore” and that he “always came down to Florida late in the year.”

Current and former residents on the island include Carlos Iglesias, Carl Icahn, Jeff Soffer, Adriana Lima, Don Shula, Eddie Lampert and Norman Braman. The couple is already friends with Soffer and Lima, but according to Page Six, Lima is considering selling her home.

Brady and Bündchen are currently renting a mansion in Tampa, Fla., but bought lot 26 on the island for more than $17 million. The pair plan on demolishing their current house in order to build their dream home.

Brady and Bündchen’s new abode will be an eco-friendly mansion. Since they’re both design fans, they are meticulous about details. “They like to build from the ground up,” a source told the publication. “Look at their Brookline home, this will be like that.”

The Post reported earlier this week that their TriBeCa home could sell for $40 million, and Page Six heard that they are also considering buying a house in Los Angeles again.

However, while Trump and Kushner haven’t moved to Miami yet, they’ve already been dubbed as the “neighbors from hell.” A source told OK! that “Miami is a very liberal town. What will happen when these two want to go to restaurants or shopping in town? They will need a constant security presence and will disrupt everywhere they go.”

“Miami is run by Jennifer Lopez and Gloria Estefan. The elite residents will need to make a choice, because if you accept Ivanka and Jared, you will lose J.Lo and A-Rod [Alex Rodriquez].”

However, even with the Trump’s new presence, Miami is booming, according to Nelson Gonzalez, who is the senior Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services EWM Realty. “Everyone wants to be in Miami — they’re coming from New York and California. The market is crazy right now, there are a lot of hedge fund managers and Silicon Valley buyers who have moved down here and with Goldman Sachs looking to set up shop it’s only going to get busier,” he told Page Six.

Donald and Melania Trump have also been eyeing their Mar-a-Lago Club to live in permanently after their White House exit, which is only an hour away from Indian Creek.