Tom Brady, 47, Shows Off His Ripped Body as He Goes Jet Boarding Around His $27 Million Dollar Miami Mansion: Photos
Even at 47 years old, Tom Brady's still got it!
The football star was seen enjoying some fun in the sun as he rode a jet board around his home in Miami, Fla., in late September.
Scroll through the photos below to see more photos from Brady's outing!
The NFL star, who retired in 2023, sported a bathing suit and vest, which showed off his bulging biceps, during his time out on the water.
Brady's sprawling estate is located near his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he split from in 2022.
The home, which is located in the exclusive Indian Creek island, a.k.a. "Billionaire Bunker," has a lot of rooms and amenities, including a waterfront pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen, a garden, a gym, a study and more.
While Brady was focused outside, the catwalk queen, 44, took to Instagram on Sunday, September 22, to show off her bikini body in a cheetah print bikini.
"Best of summer! ☀️ O melhor do verão!" she wrote alongside a slew of snaps, which featured paddleboarding, her and her kids and some healthy food. (Bündchen shares daughter Vivian, 11, and son Benjamin, 14, with ex Brady. Brady is also the dad of son Jack, 17, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.)
The Brazil native also featured her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, in the new snaps, as one photo showed him bonding with her son on the water.
An insider previously said the couple, who got together after her divorce, are in a great place.
"Gisele’s in love and she’s not looking back. She and Joaquim are so happy together that they refuse to hide it anymore," the insider revealed. "Their chemistry is off the charts, and they no longer care who knows about it.”
"Aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels," the source explained. "Their Brazilian culture is probably No. 1, but their love of fitness and health and their shared sense of humor give them even more in common."
The activist previously that she wasn't looking to divorce Brady, but sometimes things don't always work out.
"But I think you have to accept you know sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart ... I mean, he's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. I think when a door shuts, other doors open," she previously said in a 2023 interview.