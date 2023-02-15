Tom Brady Destroyed On Social Media For Insisting Janet Jackson's Super Bowl Wardrobe Mishap Was 'Good' Publicity 'For The NFL'

Though Tom Brady didn't make it to the Super Bowl in his final year as a quarterback, he offered his take on the game and Rihanna's stellar halftime performance during this week's episode of his "Let's Go!' podcast.

The dad-of-three also reflected on some of the Super Bowls he has competed in, but he ruffled feathers when talking about the infamous 2004 halftime show, in which Justin Timberlake infamously exposed Janet Jackson's breast.