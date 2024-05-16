OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Nikki Glaser
OK LogoNEWS

Tom Brady Didn't Know What People Were 'Capable of Saying' Before Scathing Roast, Nikki Glaser States: 'No One's Ever Said a Bad Thing to Him'

tom brady didnt know what people were capable of saying before scathing roast nikki glaser pp
Source: mega
By:

May 16 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Tom Brady couldn't exactly take all the mean things people said about him at his Netflix roast, and Nikki Glaser, who was one of the comedians who took aim at him during the Netflix special, believes it's because he's never been in that kind of situation before.

While talking on Today With Hoda & Jenna, the blonde beauty, 39, thinks Brady "didn’t consider the backlash from his family and how it would affect them."

However, she is confident the football star, 46, has tuned into other specials before.

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady didnt know what people were capable of saying before scathing roast nikki glaser nbc
Source: mega

Nikki Glaser was one of the comedians to roast Tom Brady.

"It’s impossible to me that he didn’t consider what could have happened because there's roast footage out there that you can watch and go, 'They're gonna go this hard.' But then, there's a part of me that thinks that Tom Brady, especially given his career and how much people love him, no one's ever said a bad thing to him in the past 30 years, so he doesn't know what anyone's capable of going there," she shared.

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady didnt know what people were capable of saying before scathing roast nikki glaser
Source: mega

Nikki Glaser weighed in on Tom Brady's feelings being hurt after the roast.

MORE ON:
Nikki Glaser
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the Super Bowl Champion, who shares son, Benjamin, 14, and daughter, Vivian, 11, with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, as well as son Jack, 16, with his ex Bridget Moynahan later discussed what it was like to be the center of attention.

"I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way that it affected my kids," Brady said on "The Pivot Podcast." "So, it's the hardest part about the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize — I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected the people that I care about the most ... Like I said, when I signed up for that, I love when people were making fun of me."

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady didnt know what people were capable of saying before scathing roast nikki glaser
Source: mega

Tom Brady didn't like being made fun of.

Article continues below advertisement

"So, I wanted to do the roast because the guy, Jeff Ross, became someone that I knew. And then, you know, you just don't see the full picture all the time," the athlete continued. "So, I think it's a good lesson for me as a parent. I'm gonna be a better parent as I go forward because of it and at the same time I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun."

tom brady wouldnt do roast again affected kids good lesson parent
Source: mega

Tom Brady said he wouldn't want to do another roast.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.