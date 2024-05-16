Tom Brady Didn't Know What People Were 'Capable of Saying' Before Scathing Roast, Nikki Glaser States: 'No One's Ever Said a Bad Thing to Him'
Tom Brady couldn't exactly take all the mean things people said about him at his Netflix roast, and Nikki Glaser, who was one of the comedians who took aim at him during the Netflix special, believes it's because he's never been in that kind of situation before.
While talking on Today With Hoda & Jenna, the blonde beauty, 39, thinks Brady "didn’t consider the backlash from his family and how it would affect them."
However, she is confident the football star, 46, has tuned into other specials before.
"It’s impossible to me that he didn’t consider what could have happened because there's roast footage out there that you can watch and go, 'They're gonna go this hard.' But then, there's a part of me that thinks that Tom Brady, especially given his career and how much people love him, no one's ever said a bad thing to him in the past 30 years, so he doesn't know what anyone's capable of going there," she shared.
As OK! previously reported, the Super Bowl Champion, who shares son, Benjamin, 14, and daughter, Vivian, 11, with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, as well as son Jack, 16, with his ex Bridget Moynahan later discussed what it was like to be the center of attention.
"I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way that it affected my kids," Brady said on "The Pivot Podcast." "So, it's the hardest part about the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize — I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected the people that I care about the most ... Like I said, when I signed up for that, I love when people were making fun of me."
"So, I wanted to do the roast because the guy, Jeff Ross, became someone that I knew. And then, you know, you just don't see the full picture all the time," the athlete continued. "So, I think it's a good lesson for me as a parent. I'm gonna be a better parent as I go forward because of it and at the same time I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun."