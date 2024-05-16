Tom Brady Didn't Know What People Were 'Capable of Saying' Before Scathing Roast, Nikki Glaser States: 'No One's Ever Said a Bad Thing to Him'

Tom Brady couldn't exactly take all the mean things people said about him at his Netflix roast, and Nikki Glaser, who was one of the comedians who took aim at him during the Netflix special, believes it's because he's never been in that kind of situation before.

While talking on Today With Hoda & Jenna, the blonde beauty, 39, thinks Brady "didn’t consider the backlash from his family and how it would affect them."

However, she is confident the football star, 46, has tuned into other specials before.