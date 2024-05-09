OK Magazine
Tom Brady Doesn't Want Relationship With Ex Gisele Bündchen to Be 'Awkward' After Scathing Jokes at Athlete's Roast Went Viral

By:

May 9 2024, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

Tom Brady may have fumbled his healthy coparenting dynamic with Gisele Bündchen.

According to insiders, the former New England Patriots quarterback, 46, has been hoping his former wife, 43, doesn't hold any resentment toward him after the jokes made during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady about her and their family.

Tom Brady may have fumbled his healthy coparenting dynamic with Gisele Bündchen.

"Tom wants to have a good relationship with Gisele," the source spilled, adding how the ex-athlete doesn't want things to get "awkward" between himself and Bündchen, with whom he shares kids Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14.

"He wants them to have closure and be in a good place," the insider noted of the effect of the sarcastic jabs on the supermodel, whom he divorced in 2022.

Tom Brady doesn't want things to be 'awkward' between him and Gisele Bündchen.

As for how Bündchen felt about the quips at her expense during the comedy special, she was "aware” of what comes “with the territory of a roast” but was “definitely offended and upset about the comments made" during the Sunday, May 5, event.

The cover girl also thought her newfound love with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente "should have been off-limits.”

Per the source, Brady made sure to "apologize” to his former spouse for the jokes. "Neither Tom nor any of the participants knew what was going to be said about them," the insider claimed.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced in 2022.

During the live broadcast, Kevin Hart kicked off the sarcastic remarks about how Brady allegedly failed to see Bündchen's romance with the fitness teacher coming before they decided to end their union.

"You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach," the funny man said as the Super Bowl champ looked visibly uncomfortable. "Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"

During Nikki Glaser's set, she joked, "You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen married in 2009.

Brady raked himself over the goals for his deep dedication to his sport before his retirement, which may have played a part in the downfall of his relationship with Bündchen. “There have been a lot of jokes tonight, but I miss the love of my life … football,” he quipped.

The Brazilian beauty has refuted any claims she was involved with Valente, 36, prior to the former duo's marriage being over. “That is a lie,” she said in a recent interview. "This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful."

