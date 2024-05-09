Tom Brady Doesn't Want Relationship With Ex Gisele Bündchen to Be 'Awkward' After Scathing Jokes at Athlete's Roast Went Viral

As for how Bündchen felt about the quips at her expense during the comedy special, she was "aware” of what comes “with the territory of a roast” but was “definitely offended and upset about the comments made" during the Sunday, May 5, event.

The cover girl also thought her newfound love with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente "should have been off-limits.”

Per the source, Brady made sure to "apologize” to his former spouse for the jokes. "Neither Tom nor any of the participants knew what was going to be said about them," the insider claimed.