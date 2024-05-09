Tom Brady's Anger Over Robert Kraft Massage Joke Was '100 Percent Real,' Andrew Schulz Says
Tom Brady was really upset over that Robert Kraft joke.
According to comedian Andrew Schulz, who also roasted the Super Bowl champ, 46, during the Netflix special, Brady gave a stern warning against any remarks about the New England Patriots owner's 2019 arrest for soliciting prostitution in a Florida massage parlor. However, Jeff Ross went for it anyway.
"When Tom checked Jeff Ross, I think that was 100 percent real," the Guy Code alum, 40, revealed on the Flagrant interview series following the Sunday, May 5, special.
"The reason why I think it’s real is because they told us no jokes about happy endings with Bob Kraft. I had a Bob Kraft [joke] … Tom asked us not to do anything with the massage s---," Schulz explained of the rules Brady gave the stand-up stars.
"The Brilliant Idiots" podcast host pointed out how wild it was for the Jeffrey actor, 58, to go after Kraft, 82, right out of the gate as the first speech of the night. "It’s a live roast and it’s your night. [Brady] was ready to shut the whole thing down. That’s an alpha a-- move. For this guy, who basically let him go … Bob Kraft did not resign him and he still feels that kind of loyalty," Schulz added.
"Most people who get caught up in that moment are like, ‘I don’t want to ruin [the event],'” the funny man noted. “But for him this s--- don’t matter. He said to [Kraft] those jokes weren’t going to be made and he agreed to come and then you broke the rule.”
When Ross took the stage during the live broadcast, he boldly referenced the scandal, stating, "On the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie [Brady] famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft's office and said 'I'm the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?'"
After cracking the joke, the former athlete got up from his seat and warned the Historical Roasts star, "Don't say that s--- again."
Ross responded to the outburst from Brady the following day on the on The Rich Eisen Show, noting, "He was having fun. You know, it’s like that’s his dad. Robert Kraft is like a father figure to him. He was just showing his love for Robert Kraft. And Robert Kraft loved it. We had a great talk afterwards. He was so happy that I gave him a shout-out and a salute. It was beautiful."