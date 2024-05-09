David Beckham Checked in on Pal Tom Brady After Brutal But 'Quite Funny' Roast: 'He Was OK'
David Beckham made sure to see how close friend Tom Brady was doing after he was brutally roasted on Sunday, May 5.
While on the Wednesday, May 8, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the British soccer star told host Jimmy Kimmel he reached out to the NFL alum after watching The Roast of Tom Brady, which he found “quite funny,”
“I know Tom well, and I must admit, I did fire him a message just to check if he was OK,” Beckham, 49, said.
Kimmel then inquired how Brady, 46, replied, to which the former Manchester United player said, “He’s more than OK, but yeah, it was hard to watch.”
As for if Beckham would take a turn in the hot seat, he confessed Brady’s was “very funny,” but he wouldn’t put himself in that position.
“No, definitely not,” he stated.
As OK! previously reported, the father-of-three caught a lot of heat during the memorable TV special.
Guests such as Kim Kardashian, Jeff Ross, Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Ben Affleck and Rob Gronkowski all took jabs at the famous quarterback, with many targeting his former marriage to Gisele Bündchen.
"Gisele gave you an ultimatum," Hart stated at the event. "She said you have to retire or you're done. But when you have a chance to go 8-9 you gotta do it."
The comedian then poked fun at Bündchen’s new relationship with Joaquim Valente.
"You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach," Hart quipped. "Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"
Glaser also mentioned Bündchen and Brady’s ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan — whom he shares son Jack, 16, with — in her set.
"But seriously, Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long. You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend, it's tough," she stated. "You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back."
According to sources, the supermodel was not thrilled by the jokes made about her during the program.
Bündchen was allegedly "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show."
"As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted," they added.