Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Sheltering Separately As Hurricane Ian Batters Florida

As rumors swirl surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marital woes, it seems the pair is still taking time apart — even as Hurricane Ian batters Florida, where they currently reside.

The power couple has reportedly been taking shelter in separate Miami homes as they weather the category 4 storm, which made landfall in the Sunshine State on Wednesday, September 28, according to an unnamed insider.

Though it’s unclear where Brady is staying amid Hurricane Ian, Gisele is reportedly hunkering down in a rental home that the pair once shared as their primary Indian Creek residence was under renovation.