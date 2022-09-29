Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Sheltering Separately As Hurricane Ian Batters Florida
As rumors swirl surrounding Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marital woes, it seems the pair is still taking time apart — even as Hurricane Ian batters Florida, where they currently reside.
The power couple has reportedly been taking shelter in separate Miami homes as they weather the category 4 storm, which made landfall in the Sunshine State on Wednesday, September 28, according to an unnamed insider.
Though it’s unclear where Brady is staying amid Hurricane Ian, Gisele is reportedly hunkering down in a rental home that the pair once shared as their primary Indian Creek residence was under renovation.
Yet this isn’t the first time that the couple has opted for separate living accommodations.
Following a headline-making “epic fight” in August, the pair reportedly enjoyed for time apart, living in different homes as they seemingly navigated their marital rift, OK! previously reported.
"Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids," an unnamed source spilled at the time, adding that "Tom is still hoping they can reconcile.”
“Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down,” they added.
Though it is unclear what prompted the couple's major meltdown, several sources claimed that Brady’s return to the NFL just 40 days after announcing his retirement earlier this year sparked these recent relationship woes. However it seems football may only be the tip of the iceberg, according to another source.
“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," an insider explained, slamming the allegations as “sexist” before reiterating that the conflict between Brady and Bündchen has “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL.”
Page Six previously reported that the couple had been staying separately amid the inclement weather.