Construction On Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady's $27 Million 'Forever Home' Halted Due To Impending Divorce
More money, more problems? Long before Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady each hired divorce lawyers, the pair decided to build a custom home on Miami Beach, but a new report claims construction on the house has stopped amid their marital strife.
According to a source, builders first pressed pause last week due to Hurricane Ian, though things have yet to resume due to the drama.
"There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home," a source spilled of the massive mansion that clocks in at 17,000 square feet. The duo paid an astounding $17 million for the land and are spending an additional $10 million on the crib.
The 1.8-acre property, which will also feature a security post and detached gym, is located in the exclusive Indian Creek Country Club community.
The stunning blueprints reveal there will also be an elevator, sports courts, movie theater, playroom for the kids, pool cabana, yoga terrace, his and hers bathrooms and a guest suite.
GISELE BUNDCHEN SPOTTED CRYING IN NEW YORK CITY AS DIVORCE RUMORS SWIRL
The five-bed, 11-bath residence is also equipped with special touches for staff, such as a separate entry and prep kitchen. As OK! reported, the pair also own a vacation house in Costa Rica, a penthouse in NYC and a property in Montana.
At the moment, the duo — who share two kids, in addition to Brady's son from a previous relationship — is living separately: while the athlete, 45, stayed put in Tampa Bay, Bündchen took off to Miami, where she was just spotted without her wedding ring. While the model, 42, has stayed mum on their issues, she's yet to attend any of Brady's home games, though it's unclear if his career is what led to their problems.
Some insiders believe the quarterback's dedication to football — he came out of retirement just 40 days after he announced he was hanging up his jersey — is to blame, with others insist they simply grew apart.
"The problems are not due to his decision to play football again," declared a source. "Sometimes things are complicated."
Details on the pair's home were reported by The Post.