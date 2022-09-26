OK Magazine
Snubbed: Gisele Bündchen Skips Tom Brady's First Home Game Of The Season As Marital Woes Rage On

By:

Sep. 26 2022, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Football superstar Tom Brady had one less fan in his corner at his Sunday, September 25 game, as wife Gisele Bündchen decided to skip the athlete's first home match of the 2022 season. The snub comes amid the pair's months of marital struggles.

Meanwhile, their two children — Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12 — were there in box seats excitedly cheering on Brady alongside his sisters, mom and 15-year-old Jack, the son he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

As OK! has reported, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, and model, 42, hit a rough patch after Brady decided to come out of retirement just 40 days after he announced he had played his last season.

His dedication to the sport has been a sticking point between the two for years — the Brazil native has even admitted that she's asked him "to be more present" at home — but she seems to have hit her boiling point this year, as he allegedly didn't inform her about his decision to return to the NFL.

As rumors of tension rose over the summer, an insider revealed the two had an "epic fight" over his priorities, leading Bündchen to temporarily take up a home in Miami while he stayed put in Tampa Bay.

"Tom is still hoping they can reconcile," the source noted. "Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”

The seven-time Super Bowl winner's personal troubles have been evident on the field, as during his second game of the season, he was seen throwing a Microsoft tablet into the ground while on the sidelines. Plus, earlier this summer, he missed 11 days of training due to personal reasons.

"Everyone has different situations they’re dealing with and we all have unique challenges to our lives," he explained when asked about his absence. "I’m 45 years old. There’s a lot of s**t going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it’s a continuous process."

One source insisted that divorce isn't on the table at the moment, but Brady "knows that this is his last season ... if he wants to stay married."

