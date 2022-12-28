Gisele Bündchen Soaks Up The Brazilian Sun After Ex-Husband Tom Brady's TV Snub
Days after announcing she’d be spending some quality time in her home country of Brazil, it seems a holiday in paradise is doing newly-single supermodel Gisele Bündchen well!
On Tuesday, December 27, the Victoria’s Secret alum took to Instagram with an adorable carousel depicting her and her loved ones enjoying Brazil’s stunning nature, warm weather and delicious food while spending the Christmas season in the South American locale.
“It's my Rio Grande do Sul Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Color,” read a translation of Bündchen’s post, written in Portugese and in part in English.
“Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love. Always so good to be back home,” wrote the model, who shares children Benjamin and Vivian with former husband Tom Brady and is a stepmom to Jack, the NFL star’s eldest child with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Bündchen’s sweet snaps come just days after her former flame seemingly snubbed her on national television when he failed to mention her in a holiday shoutout.
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers swept the Arizona Cardinals 27-13 on Sunday, December 25, the football icon raised eyebrows when he notably omitted his ex-wife from the list of people he praised following the game.
"Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time. Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon," Brady said to Sunday Night Football reporter Melissa Stark during his post-game interview.
Prior to Brady’s awkward remark, the former power couple announced in late October that they were ending their marriage after 13 years together.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
Shortly after, the model shared a similar statement to her social media. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," read the model's statement. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."