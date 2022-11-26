Tom Brady Gushes About His Kids Prior To First Thanksgiving Since Gisele Bündchen Divorce

One proud papa! Tom Brady took a moment to celebrate his children prior to celebrating his first Thanksgiving since his bombshell divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

The football star — who shares Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12, with Bündchen, as well as 15-year-old John with ex Bridget Moynahan — shared several sweet snaps of his kids to both his Instagram and his Story.