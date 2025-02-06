Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Quote About 'Being Loved' Shortly After Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Gave Birth to Her and Joaquim Valente's Baby

On Thursday, February 6, the NFL alum shared an eyebrow-raising quote shortly after it was revealed his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen , gave birth to a baby boy with boyfriend Joaquim Valente .

"I really think the secret to being loved is to love. And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to have others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend," the quote read.

The retired football player, 47, added on top of the quote, "❤️❤️❤️ Love this."