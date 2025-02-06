or
Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Quote About 'Being Loved' Shortly After Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Gave Birth to Her and Joaquim Valente's Baby

Composite photo of Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente.
Source: mega;@valentebrothers/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen recently became a mom-of-three!

By:

Feb. 6 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Tom Brady is in his feelings.

On Thursday, February 6, the NFL alum shared an eyebrow-raising quote shortly after it was revealed his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, gave birth to a baby boy with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Source: mega

Tom Brady posted a quote to social media about 'being loved' and making friends.

"I really think the secret to being loved is to love. And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to have others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend," the quote read.

The retired football player, 47, added on top of the quote, "❤️❤️❤️ Love this."

Brady — who finalized his divorce from the model, 44, in late 2022 — co-parents son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, with the new mother-of-three. He also shares son John, 17, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 53.

When the former spouses split, rumors swirled that Bündchen and Valente — who is her and her kids jiujitsu trainer — were more than friends, but she originally denied the gossip.

Source: @gisele/instagram

The athlete's post came shortly after it was revealed that his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, gave birth to her and boyfriend Joaquim Valente's baby.

However, in early 2024, sources confirmed the two began dating sometime in 2023.

"They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year," a source told People. "She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth."

The source added the couple is "happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family."

Tom Brady

Source: @valentebrothers/Instagram; MEGA

The model and her baby daddy began dating in 2023.

While the bundle of joy was reportedly a "surprise" for the pair, another insider insisted the Victoria's Secret alum was "truly thriving" in all aspects of life.

"She seems the happiest she's ever been," the insider added of her life in Miami, where Brady also resides to be close to his children.

As OK! reported, it wasn't easy for the former quarterback when his ex-wife informed him of her recent pregnancy.

"Tom wants to be happy for Gisele, but he can’t quite do that," a source shared last year. "It’s still a shock that she’s having a child with someone else. He hasn’t gotten used to the idea, though his children seem to be excited about it and that doesn’t help."

Source: @tombrady/instagram

Brady shares two kids with Bündchen and one son with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"Truth is, Tom’s lonely. There have been times he’s regretted not doing more to save his marriage, and now that she’s got a baby on the way, Gisele has well and truly moved on," the insider continued. "Tom’s friends are telling him he needs to get out there and find someone."

"Hopefully, the new year will spur him on," they added.

Brady was briefly romantically linked to model Irina Shayk, 39, in 2023, but the short fling fizzled out.

