Gisele Bündchen Says Last Few Years Have 'Been Tough on My Family' Due to Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen's newest chapter in life has been quite the change for both the supermodel and her loved ones.
"It's been very tough on my family. It's been a lot — in every area of my life," the 43-year-old revealed during a recent interview while reflecting on the past few years of hardship surrounding her divorce from Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage.
"I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings," Bündchen explained to a news publication of her family — who made the move to Tampa Bay, Fla., for Brady's final three season of football with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he officially retired earlier this year.
Three months prior to when Brady would play his last football game, however, Bündchen and the football icon finalized their divorce in October 2022, causing the Victoria's Secret star to move into her own home in Miami, Fla., where she currently resides.
In the midst of her marital woes, the COVID-19 pandemic additionally hung over the mom-of-two's head, prompting her to make the decision to homeschool her son, Benjamin, 13, and daughter, Vivian, 10. (They returned to in-person learning at a Florida school this year.)
As for how her not-so-little ones are doing, Bündchen boasted with joy about how her and Brady's children are growing up to be their own beautiful humans. The stunning celebrity has also remained close to her former stepson, Jack, 16, whom the retired athlete shares with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.
"They're getting to know friends in school. They like it. It’s just all new. But they're really liking it and they're getting into their things," Bündchen shared of Benjamin and Vivian's transition back to the classroom.
Since starting school, the doting mom said Vivian, who is also an avid horseback rider, joined the swim team and Benjamin, who loves music and the piano, began playing football for the first time — proudly wearing No. 12 just like his the legendary quarterback he gets to call his father.
"He just started. I just feel so proud of them. They're so loving. They're growing up to be just so thoughtful and considerate of others," Bündchen gushed.
Additionally, the catwalk queen had to deal with her parents' health decline.
"I think if I didn't have all the different tools that I have to support me during these times, it would've been very hard. And I think we all can relate to that, because I think we all have gone through our roller coasters of life," the Brazilian bombshell detailed, noting she "works out every single day" and even quit drinking alcohol in order to get better sleep and feel more present in her everyday life.
