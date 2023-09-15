Irina Shayk Pining for Ex Bradley Cooper Despite Steamy Fling With Tom Brady
Pining after her ex?
According to a recent source, Irina Shayk has been trying something casual with Tom Brady, however, she hopes to settle down with former lover Bradley Cooper.
Since Shayk and Cooper co-parent their 6-year-old daughter, Lea, they are frequently in touch. But as of late, the international supermodel has also been spotted spending time with the NFL alum and was even seen at his NYC apartment on Monday, September 11.
Despite their streamy fling, Shayk apparently still has her eyes on Cooper. "Years have been put into the relationship," the insider claimed.
One source revealed that the Oscar winner was starting to get jealous over Shayk's romance with the recently divorced athlete, however, a different insider shared Cooper is supportive of her love life.
"[Shayk and Cooper] haven't been together in so long," they said of the couple, who began dating in 2015. "They are co-parents and that's that. They are best friends. They are happy. Brad really likes Tom, and there is nothing but support."
But it looks like the 37-year-old won't be taking any next steps with Brady, as she's hopeful Cooper will "lock things down" with her at some point.
This arrangement seemingly works for Shayk and Brady, as the sports star is not looking for love at this time, an insider noted.
"Brady is not interested in being serious with anyone right now," they stated. "His priorities are his kids and his business interests. There will be more supermodels in his future."
As OK! previously reported, another insider claimed that the relationship between Shayk and Cooper is completely platonic.
"Bradley and Irina are closer than close. They have a friendship that extends way beyond coparenting," they shared, nothing the celebs take the vacation "every year."
"Their daughter goes with them and they get to bond as a family-of-three," the source said.
They explained that the brunette beauty and the filmmaker's split in 2019 was "extremely amicable" and "a genuine case of them both wanting more independence" while "making a pact to stay great friends."
