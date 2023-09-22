Gisele Bündchen Admits Failed Marriage to Tom Brady Was 'Not What She Hoped For'

"I look into my life, and I wouldn't have it any other way, I wouldn't have any other life," the Brazilian beauty told journalist Lee Cowan while sitting at her Costa Rica home. "Wouldn't change absolutely anything."

"Not even getting divorced?" the news anchor asked honestly.

"I think it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," the 43-year-old admitted.

"My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen," she explained of her 13-year union with Brady, 46 — with whom she shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.