Gisele Bündchen Admits Failed Marriage to Tom Brady Was 'Not What She Hoped For'
Gisele Bündchen is reflecting on her sadness over the demise of her marriage to Tom Brady.
During the supermodel's upcoming sit down with CBS Sunday Morning, Bündchen explained her disappointment over her 2022 divorce from the former New England Patriots quarterback, as she believed they would spend the rest of their lives together.
"I look into my life, and I wouldn't have it any other way, I wouldn't have any other life," the Brazilian beauty told journalist Lee Cowan while sitting at her Costa Rica home. "Wouldn't change absolutely anything."
"Not even getting divorced?" the news anchor asked honestly.
"I think it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," the 43-year-old admitted.
"My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen," she explained of her 13-year union with Brady, 46 — with whom she shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.
"But I think you have to accept you know sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart ... I mean, he's the father of my kids, so I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. I think when a door shuts, other doors open," the Vogue cover girl explained.
Bündchen has been shockingly candid about navigating the difficult time in her life and how she's managed to get through it. "I've always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow," she said in an interview earlier this year.
"Breakups are never easy, especially when the media is speculating every step of the way," the mother-of-two admitted of the attention. "I work on myself every day and put all my love into everything I do. I hope I can become a better and more aware person and continue to spread love wherever I go."
As the former Hollywood power couple figure out this new phase in their lives, they have continued to co-parent amicably. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children, whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care, and attention they greatly deserve," Bündchen vowed in her divorce announcement, which she shared on social media.
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," Brady echoed in his own statement. "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."