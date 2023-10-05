Tom Brady Has 'a Lot of Drama' in His Life After Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Tom Brady might not be tied to a partner, but he still has a lot to deal with.
On the Monday, October 2, episode of his "Let's Go" podcast, the athlete, 46, admitted it's not always easy to be thrust into the spotlight.
“We should all have self-awareness, it’s a hard trait to have. “We’re in a culture where it’s hard to own up to things these days,” Brady, who split from Gisele Bündchen in 2022, said.
“For someone like me, I’m in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing. I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama," he added.
As OK! previously reported, Brady, who shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex Bündchen and son Jack, 16, with ex Bridget Moynahan, and the model, 43, went their separate ways last year after 13 years of marriage.
The catwalk queen recently spoke about how she is coping post-split.
“I look into my life and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said during a CBS News Sunday Morning interview, which aired on September 24. “I wouldn’t have any other life, I wouldn’t have done it if they say, ‘Can you change something in your life?’ I wouldn’t change absolutely anything.”
“It’s not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for," she added. “My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept sometimes that the way you were in your 20s, it’s, you know — sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart.”
After the former flames split, the football star has been spotted with Irina Shayk in London and New York City.
According to an insider, it seems like the pair is excited for what the future holds.
"Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," a source spilled about the duo, who met at a Sardinian wedding in June. "'She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."
"He always told himself after his divorce that he would only get involved with someone that a future could be made, someone he could eventually introduce to his kids," the insider continued. "'He really thinks very highly of her and where this relationship could go. He has zero worry with her, they seem to get each other and get along quite well."